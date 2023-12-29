Skip to content
German Federal StatesNewshanoverfloodweatherbad weatherlower saxony

No decision on state aid program due to flooding

Lower Saxony has not yet decided whether there will be a state aid program due to the floods. It is still too early for this, said a government spokeswoman in Hanover on Friday. The spokesperson pointed out that the extent of the damage was not yet clear enough.

The river Ihme has burst its banks at the Ihme-Zentrum in the city center. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Hanover - No decision on state aid program due to flooding

