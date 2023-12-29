Hanover - No decision on state aid program due to flooding
Lower Saxony has not yet decided whether there will be a state aid program due to the floods. It is still too early for this, said a government spokeswoman in Hanover on Friday. The spokesperson pointed out that the extent of the damage was not yet clear enough.
Source: www.stern.de