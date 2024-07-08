Athletics - No clash with election: Berlin Marathon 2025 postponed

A renewed clash between the Berlin Marathon and the Bundestag election in the coming year is very likely to be prevented. "After talks with the Federal Government and the organizers of the Berlin Marathon, the important sports event for the sports metropolis Berlin will take place on September 21, 2025," said Berlin's Senator for Interior and Sports Iris Spranger (SPD). "I'm glad we've found a common solution with all parties involved and the SCC Events GmbH." Previously, Berlin had already declared in writing, in agreement with other federal states, through the Federal Ministry of the Interior for September 28 as the election day. Originally, the marathon was also planned for this day. The decision on the election date ultimately lies with the Federal President.

Organizer shows readiness

Jürgen Lock, managing director of the organizer SCC Events, stated in response to a request that they had examined the possibility of shifting the marathon's date and "can say that, despite some difficulties and the simultaneous World Athletics Championships in Tokyo and the Abbott World Marathon Major in Sydney, we have given initial approval for a date change of the marathon."

Previously, the situation in the city had to be checked at the alternative date. "This check has been completed and has taken place transparently and in real-time with the Senatorial Administration," said Lock. "Ultimately, the decision on the date is made by preference proposal of the federal states by the Federal President. That's why we have evaluated this discussion so far as internal matters."

Long queues at polling stations

In 2021, in Berlin on the day of the marathon, there were the Bundestag election, the election for the Berlin House of Representatives, the elections to the district assemblies, and a referendum on the expropriation of housing companies.

The many road closures due to the marathon also worsened the problems in many polling stations. Long queues formed. There were too few voting booths. Some votes were cast after the actual voting time of 18:00. In the end, the entire House of Representatives election and parts of the Bundestag election had to be repeated.

Iris Spranger, the SPD senator for Interior and Sports in Berlin, announced that the federal election will not clash with the Berlin Marathon in 2025, as the marathon is now scheduled for September 21. Despite potential challenges due to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo and the Abbott World Marathon Major in Sydney, the organizer SCC Events has given initial approval for a date change. The German Bundestag had previously declared September 28 as the election day, and the ultimate decision lies with the Federal President. Regrettably, during the 2021 marathon, there were long queues at polling stations in Berlin, resulting in part from marathon-related road closures, leading to a repeat of the House of Representatives election and parts of the Bundestag election.

Read also: