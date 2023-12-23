Skip to content
No Christmas weather: rain expected on Christmas Eve

Weather forecast - No Christmas weather: rain expected on Christmas Eve

The weather on Christmas Eve in North Rhine-Westphalia will not be very Christmassy. The German Weather Service (DWD) predicted 9 to 13 degrees on Sunday with heavy rain in places. Gale-force winds may occur at high altitudes in the low mountain ranges. It will remain cloudy and rainy on the night of Christmas Day.

Parts of North Rhine-Westphalia are still under a severe weather warning from the DWD due to the persistent rain. The low mountain ranges are particularly affected, where streams and rivers may burst their banks, causing flooding of roads and landslides.

DWD forecast

Source: www.stern.de

