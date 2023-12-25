Skip to content
No Bundesliga at Christmas? For Kovac "all good like this"

In English soccer, games at Christmas are a tradition. A Bundesliga coach does not miss such Boxing Days in Germany.

Coach Niko Kovac of VfL Wolfsburg is glad that, unlike in the English Premier League, there are no matches in the Bundesliga over the Christmas holidays. "We are not in England, where we have two more teams and where we have Boxing Days. I think that's the German culture: we have Christmas and we celebrate Christmas," said the former FC Bayern Munich coach. "So it's okay if things don't resume until the new year. It's all good that way."

Kovac himself celebrates Christmas with his family in Salzburg, where he has lived since his time at FC Red Bull. "I am Roman Catholic. Christmas is a beautiful holiday. And Christmas in the snow is also very nice," said the 52-year-old. Kovac's first game with VfL Wolfsburg in the new year is at FSV Mainz 05 on January 13.

