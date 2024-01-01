2nd Bundesliga - No Asian Cup: 1. FC Nuremberg can plan with Okunuki

1. FC Nürnberg can plan with Kanji Okunuki in the preparation for the second half of the season. The 24-year-old made his international debut for Japan in the 5-0 friendly win over Thailand on New Year's Day. Okunuki was even part of the starting line-up at the national stadium in Tokyo, but was substituted at the break. Following the match, national soccer coach Hajime Moriyasu did not call up the "Club" attacker to Japan's squad for the Asian Cup starting on January 12.

According to the club, Okunuki will return to Nuremberg and immediately begin preparations for the rest of the season with FCN. The attacking player is expected to start training on Wednesday. Coach Cristian Fiél has scheduled the FCN professionals' first training session of the new year for this Tuesday (13:00).

The team will be attending a training camp in Marbella from January 7 to 14. Two test matches against FC Brugge and Karlsruher SC are also planned in Spain. On January 20, the tenth-placed team will kick off the second half of the season with a home match against Hansa Rostock.

Nuremberg's sporting director Dieter Hecking had announced a streamlining of the squad for the winter transfer period. Center forward Christoph Daferner (25) is therefore about to be loaned out to league rivals Fortuna Düsseldorf. According to the "Bild" newspaper, Daferner has already traveled to the Rhineland for a medical check. The former Dynamo Dresden attacker only made four appearances under Fiél in the first half of the second division season, most recently in the defeat to FC St. Pauli at the beginning of October.

