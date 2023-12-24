Skip to content
No arrests in NRW over plan to attack Cologne Cathedral

No arrests have yet been made in North Rhine-Westphalia in connection with a possible attack on Cologne Cathedral. This was reported to Deutsche Presse-Agentur by security sources on Sunday morning. According to the police, they have increased security measures at Cologne Cathedral due to...

Police officers walk in the entrance of Cologne Cathedral on Christmas Day. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

No arrests have yet been made in North Rhine-Westphalia in connection with a possible attack on Cologne Cathedral. This was reported to Deutsche Presse-Agentur by security sources on Sunday morning. According to the police, they have increased security measures at Cologne Cathedral due to indications of a possible attack plan by an Islamist group. Police officers searched the cathedral with sniffer dogs on Saturday evening and announced that they would be checking all visitors on Christmas Eve. The newspaper "Bild" had previously reported that the first arrests had already been made on Saturday by special units in Vienna and also one in Germany.

According to dpa information, security authorities had received indications of a possible attack plan by an Islamist group on Cologne Cathedral. A church in Vienna was also a possible target, it was reported on Saturday.

According to dpa information, the group could possibly be linked to an offshoot of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist network, which calls itself the Islamic State Province of Khorasan (ISPK) and has been engaged in an armed conflict with the militant Islamist Taliban in Afghanistan for several years.

Police statement

