Verdict - No appeal after attempted murder of baby

The verdict against a father who repeatedly threw his ten-month-old baby onto the floor with full force is final. The Federal Court of Justice dismissed the defendant's appeal as unfounded, the Aschaffenburg Regional Court announced on Thursday. At the beginning of August, the regional court had sentenced the father to ten years and four months in prison for attempted murder, among other things.

The baby suffered several skull fractures in the attack and was in mortal danger afterwards. According to the prosecution, the trained nurse was annoyed by the child's crying. He was also jealous and wanted to punish the mother, whose upbringing he felt was not authoritarian enough.

Source: www.stern.de