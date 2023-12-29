Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsdisastersosnabrückdistrict of osnabrücklower saxonyfloodflood situationemergencies

No all-clear yet for flooding in the Osnabrück district

According to the district of Osnabrück, the all-clear cannot yet be given for the flood situation. Although the water levels have fallen in the past two days, heavier rainfall is forecast for the coming days, the administration announced on Friday.

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read

Flood - No all-clear yet for flooding in the Osnabrück district

According to the district of Osnabrück, the all-clear cannot yet be given for the flood situation. Although the water levels have fallen over the past two days, heavier rainfall is forecast for the coming days, the administration announced on Friday.

According to an initial assessment, there have been 167 flood operations in the district between December 23 and 28. One firefighter was so seriously injured that he had to be treated in hospital. In most cases, cellars had to be pumped out or fallen trees had to be cleared. According to the information provided, the emergency services were called out most frequently on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

Flood information for the district of Osnabrück

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An ambulance parks in front of the open door of a residential building. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man falls and dies during tree felling work

A man has fallen and died during tree felling work in Lower Bavaria. The 51-year-old fell down the embankment due to a falling tree, the police announced on Friday. After the accident on Thursday near Perlesreut (Freyung-Grafenau district), attempts were immediately made to resuscitate the man....

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

In the lead after the first round in Oberstdorf: Andreas Wellinger. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Sport

Wellinger leads in Oberstdorf after first round

Andreas Wellinger is in the lead at half-time at the opening round of the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf. After the first of two rounds and a formidable jump of 139.5 meters, the 28-year-old ski jumper is ahead of Ryoyu Kobayashi from Japan and Austria's Stefan Kraft. Local hero Karl...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public