Düsseldorf - No all-clear for flooding: dykes in need of repair

Despite stagnating or falling water levels, the Ministry of the Environment has not given the all-clear for flooding in North Rhine-Westphalia. "We still have a major flood situation", said Environment Minister Oliver Krischer (Greens) in Düsseldorf on Friday.

So far, however, the consequences have remained manageable and there have been no casualties. There was no threat of dam breaches or uncontrolled overflows at the dams. The flood protection systems had held.

However, the dykes were softened in many places. It had become clear here: "We have a need for renovation," said Krischer. It was thanks to the emergency services on the ground that they had identified weak points and taken energetic countermeasures to prevent dyke breaches.

More floodplains are also needed. For example, without the additional floodplains created in recent years, there would currently have been considerably greater problems in the Lippe catchment area, explained Krischer.

Such weather extremes may occur more frequently in the future

The extreme end to the year fits in with 2023 as a whole - the wettest and warmest year in NRW since records began. In view of climate change, such extreme situations can be expected more frequently in the future, according to the Environment Minister.

Frank Obenaus, Chief Technical Officer at Emschergenossenschaft und Lippeverband (EGLV), also sees a need for remediation. The water absorption capacity in residential areas must be significantly increased in the coming years, he told WDR.

Every possible area for the infiltration and retention of rainwater must be used. "If you look at the settlement areas from the outside, this is still not happening enough." Sealing must be reduced here, new storage options such as green roofs must be created. "That's a lot of painstaking work."

More precipitation expected

After a short break in the rain, the German Weather Service has predicted more precipitation for the New Year's Eve weekend. In the new year, "heavier showers" are expected from Monday afternoon, initially lasting until midday on Tuesday, especially in the Bergisches Land, Sauerland and Rothaargebirge regions.

After a "small phase of easing", the situation could become more critical again at the beginning of the year, warned Marc Schebel, Head of Flood Protection at the State Environment Agency LANUV. According to the information, the water levels are still high, many dykes are softened and the ground is saturated.

In order to achieve "pre-discharge" before new rainfall, i.e. to create storage space, around 40 percent of the dams in NRW are currently releasing more water, as reported by expert Matthias Börger from the Ministry of the Environment. He does not see any danger of overloading at any of the facilities.

The situation on the federal and state roads remained "within a manageable range" despite some lanes being closed due to undercutting or flooding, said Christoph Jansen from the state road operator Straßen.NRW.

Part of Kleve becomes an island

A small part of Kleve on the Lower Rhine is still surrounded by water - and became an island a few days ago. A ferry boat ensures that the residents of Schenkenschanz can cross the Rhine. Employees of the aid organization organized the unusual flood shuttle service.

On Friday, the water levels at the site dropped significantly. However, a THW employee told a dpa reporter that new rainfall was expected at the beginning of the week and then there would be an increased need for ferry boats.

