Rainy weather - No all-clear: flood risk increases again locally

According to the State Ministry of the Environment, the all-clear cannot yet be given for the floods. The flood situation in North Rhine-Westphalia continued to ease over the New Year's Eve weekend. "However, we can already see that the first small bodies of water are rising again due to the current rainfall," a ministry spokesperson told the German Press Agency on Tuesday. Whether this situation worsens further depends on the precipitation that falls on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The German Weather Service (DWD) is still expecting heavy rain in parts of NRW. This could cause the water levels of streams and smaller rivers to rise, especially in South Westphalia and the Bergisches Land region. Road flooding is also possible, the DWD warned on Tuesday morning. In some regions, 60 to 80 liters of precipitation per square meter could fall by Thursday morning. The flood forecasting center expects water levels on the Rhine to rise again from this Wednesday.

The Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) is expecting an increased number of operations in the coming days due to the expected continuous rainfall. "The THW is ready to continue providing help quickly and effectively," said a spokesperson. As of Tuesday morning, the THW NRW is deployed in the Münsterland, Weserbergland, Ruhr region and especially Hamm and Minden. The main focus of the operations is sandbag filling, dyke defense, pumping work and ferry operations. As of Tuesday morning, the THW has a total of 38 emergency personnel on site.

According to the Ministry of the Environment, water levels have initially continued to fall across the country. Flood warning levels 1 to 2 were only reached at 23 of 104 measuring stations on Tuesday morning. The highest flood warning level 3 was also reportedly no longer reached on the Weser. The pressure on the dykes and protective structures is continuing. There is currently no indication of a critical situation on a section of dyke, the ministry spokesperson explained on Tuesday morning. The majority of dams are therefore carrying out precautionary relief measures.

Several district governments stated that the authorities are continuing to monitor the situation carefully. "In the administrative district of Düsseldorf, we are particularly concerned about the dyke at Ruhrpark in Oberhausen if the water level rises again," said a spokesperson. The dyke has been secured as well as possible and is being closely monitored. Due to the heavy rainfall forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in particular, the Ruhr is expected to rise again as far as the areas of the dyke secured with fleece and sandbags. The Düsseldorf district government is prepared for this and will then decide on further immediate safety measures.

According to a spokesperson, the situation in the Arnsberg administrative district can currently be described as tense but stable. "Precipitation will be carefully monitored over the next few days for further developments," he explained in response to a dpa inquiry. According to a spokesperson, the situation in the administrative district of Cologne is calm as of Tuesday morning: "The announced weather situation will require close attention in the coming days. So far, there have been no indications of an acute danger on the dykes."

