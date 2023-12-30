Storm - No acute flood risk until New Year's Day

There is no acute danger of flooding on the rivers in Rhineland-Palatinate until New Year's Day. This was announced by the Flood Forecasting Center at the State Office for the Environment in Mainz on Saturday. In view of the current weather forecasts, a renewed rise in water levels to flood levels is possible from January 2, 2024. According to forecasts by the German Weather Service (DWD), showers are already expected at times on Sunday (New Year's Eve) and Monday (New Year's Day). For Tuesday (January 2), the meteorologists are predicting heavy rain in Rhineland-Palatinate, some of it persistent.

Flood report RLP

Source: www.stern.de