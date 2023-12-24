Premier League - Nkunku goal too little for Chelsea: 1:2 at Wolverhampton

Chelsea FC have once again disappointed in the Premier League. The former Champions League winners lost 1:2 (0:0) at Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first Christmas Eve game in the league for 28 years.

Former Leipzig goalscorer Christopher Nkunku (90.+6) could only reduce the deficit with a header on his league debut for Chelsea. Earlier, Mario Lemina (51st minute) and Matt Doherty (90.+3) scored for the Wanderers in a duel between two teams from mid-table.

Despite his experience of more than 80 international matches, Raheem Sterling missed a huge chance to give the visitors the lead after half an hour. After taking the ball from João Gomes, the attacker ran alone towards goal and shot at goalkeeper José Sa instead of passing to one of his two teammates.

Nkunku came on for the Londoners on the hour mark and narrowly missed out on a 1:1 equalizer shortly afterwards. His subsequent goal was not enough. The Frenchman had injured his knee in a test match against Borussia Dortmund in the summer, had to undergo surgery and was absent for a long time afterwards. Former RB and Hertha Bundesliga player Matheus Cunha was part of Wolverhampton 's starting line-up.

