Niu MQi GT 100 - brand first off, now back

Niu has been on the German market before and has since disappeared temporarily. Now the Chinese roller pioneers are back - with their own branch and a new model.

Niu has had a tumultuous history in Germany as an electric roller pioneer: After a very successful start, the Chinese manufacturer suffered from the insolvency of its European distributor KSR. Now, the Asians have established their own branch, just in time for the market launch of the new MQi GT 100.

This new model shows the typical Niu appearance with the distinctive headlight that embeds its projection headlight into a round LED daytime running light. But not only the front, the rest also speaks the familiar design language with compact dimensions and a nearly straight seat bank with ample plastic underneath. Accordingly, the ergonomics are good: The boots find a comfortable rest on the flat footrest, the acceptable large distance to the seat relaxes the knees and makes the rather limited space in front forgotten. With an upright body, the narrow handlebars may be a bit too low, but the vehicle control is good.

Activation via "Ready" button

A press on the central button on the transponder makes the newcomer ready, via the "Ready" button where the start button is on other rollers, it is activated. Above it, the mode switch allows the driver's thumb to choose from three driving modes, depending on how much of a hurry they are in. After each activation procedure, the E-Save mode is automatically engaged, which is very restrained and reaches a maximum of 45 km/h. Things get more ambitious in Dynamic, then the Niu goes up to 75 km/h with still very smooth acceleration.

The full throttle comes in Sport mode, then the Chinese easily leaves other road users behind at the traffic light. Even from a roll, the pull is impressive and quiet and vibration-free - as are the manners, which meet the highest demands: wonderfully even without load changes or thrust pauses, the fun ends only at real 100 km/h, making the MQi GT one of the fastest electric rollers.

Realistic range of 80 kilometers

Of course, the drive requires higher energy consumption - the more the hub motor powers, the more energy it needs. At peak, the electric motor is good for 8.2 hp, with a continuous power of 6.8 hp. It draws its energy from two Li-ion batteries with 1.87 kWh each under the seat, which, when driven dynamically, enable a realistic range of 80 kilometers. Those who need less than the average speed of very impressive 79 km/h achieved in the test should probably reach triple-digit ranges.

However, it should not be overlooked that the driving dynamics are gradually reduced from around 45 percent battery capacity. This is only noticeable from 30 percent remaining capacity, when the maximum speed, climbing ability, and acceleration slowly decrease. At only 15 percent charge, there is an electronic fallback to the E-Save mode - the highway should be behind you by then. Ideally, the batteries will reach a charging station before that. With a remaining capacity of twenty percent, it takes about four hours to fully charge, either built-in or removed, which can also happen during an average workday of seven and a half hours.

Emission-free with comfort, driving fun, and safety

While early electric scooters were primarily defined by their local emission-free drive, today comfort, riding fun, and safety also play a role. Accordingly, the new MQi GT 100 has improved in this regard, although it feels a bit stiff around the handlebar while navigating through the city. Nevertheless, it swiftly and effortlessly weaves around common obstacles like suddenly opened car doors.

On the typically harsh or neglected surfaces of our cities, the 14-inch suspension of this scooter, despite its uneven weight distribution in favor of the rear drive, can be quite enjoyable. The suspension elements work decently and filter out the coarsest vibrations, while the CST tires roll quite neutrally and reasonably accurately.

However, a 100 km/h scooter should essentially be equipped with ABS, even if it's not mandatory, and the combined brake system mounted on the Niu works quite grippy and efficiently. The MQi pays the price for electrification with its limited storage space, as the battery not fitting under the seat is simply annoying.

The Chinese manufacturer, however, doesn't cut corners in terms of processing, with the exclusive aluminum swingarm enhancing owner pride. Those who wish to enjoy this and travel emission-free at triple-digit speeds are not overpaying with around 5000 euros.

Technical Data Niu MQi GT 100

Motor : air-cooled brushless DC motor, rated power 5 kW (6.8 PS), peak power 6 kW (8.2 PS), torque 200 Nm; two lithium-ion batteries, each with a maximum capacity of 1.87 kWh, operating voltage 72 V; direct wheel drive.

Chassis : steel tube frame; telescopic fork, aluminum double-arm swingarm at the rear, two shock absorbers (spring base adjustable five times); aluminum cast wheels; tires 90/90-14 (front) and 110/80-14 (rear). 22 cm single disc brake front, 18 cm single disc brake rear

Assistance Systems : CBS

Dimensions and Weights : wheelbase 1.38 m, seat height 82 cm, ready-to-ride weight 130 kg, payload 139 kg

Performance and Consumption (Test Data) : top speed 100 km/h, theoretical range 80 km, charging time (20 to 100 percent) four hours

Price: 5000 euros

The return of Niu to the German market is significant, as they are now offering their own branch and introducing the new MQi GT 100, a model that showcases electric mobility at its best. With its powerful motor, this scooter delivers impressive speeds, reaching a top of 100 km/h, and boasts a realistic range of 80 kilometers, thanks to its two Li-ion batteries and efficient energy management.

