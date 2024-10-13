Ninety-year-old Armani contemplating retirement plans

At around 90 years old, internationally recognized Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani is nearing his limit. During a conversation with "Corriere della Sera," he hinted at bringing his tenure as the company's leader to an end within the next few years, saying, "Two or three more years, and that's it. Anything more would be detrimental." Armani shared his dreams of a future without the burden of being the one to decide "yes" or "no," conveying his longing for a more relaxed life.

Armani has kept his future plans for his beloved brand, which he has nurtured for close to five decades, a closely guarded secret. He has been shy to discuss succession plans and has never publicly appointed a potential successor. In the same interview, he addressed the possibility of passing the baton to his right-hand man, Leo Dell'Orco, suggesting that he has already established a clear, definitive structure for others to follow.

Armani's reluctance to sell the brand

Chasing more than a few additional years as the brand's captain has become exhausting for Armani. "I can't rest peacefully at night. Instead, I dream about my future," he explained. In the future, he envisions himself in one of his homes, surrounded by dear friends and family.

Armani also admitted to another wave of persistent offers from potential outside investors. "However, I don't see any potential within that prospect currently," he emphasized. The fashion industry has become a battlefield between major luxury conglomerates lately. Despite the numerous takeover proposals, Armani's commitment to maintaining his hard-won independence has remained steadfast.

Armani's continuation as the brand's leader has led him to ponder possibilities beyond fashion, as he shared, "I dream about a future without the pressure of making decisions." Despite multiple offers from potential investors, Armani remains devoted to preserving the independence of his iconic fashion brand.

Read also: