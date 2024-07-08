Crime - Nine-year-old's statements about attempted abduction false

The account of a nine-year-old schoolgirl from Hamburg-Bramfeld, who was reportedly abducted by an Unknown person into a car last week, has been proven false. A police spokesperson told the German Press Agency today that "no criminal offense was found." He did not provide further details due to the child's age.

The nine-year-old had reportedly told police that the Unknown person had approached her at a bus stop on her way home from school on the previous Wednesday. He had allegedly dragged her into his black sports car and driven away. She managed to open the car door at a red traffic light and escape.

The police had launched an investigation due to suspicions of a attempted sexual offense. They were searching for witnesses to the incident.

The initial report of a potential kidnapping in Hamburg-Bramfeld, involving a nine-year-old child and a mysterious individual, caused alarm in the community. Despite the descriptions provided by the child about the black sports car involved, the Hamburg Police could not find sufficient evidence to classify it as a crime. The children in the neighborhood were advised to stay safe and report any suspicious activities to their parents or the authorities.

