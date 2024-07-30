- Nine-year-old dies after knife attack in Southport

Following a knife attack in the British town of Southport, a third child has died from their injuries. The victim is a nine-year-old girl, according to Merseyside Police. The other two fatalities were six and seven-year-old girls. Eight children and two adults remain in hospitals, with some still in critical condition.

The suspected attacker, a 17-year-old, was arrested after the incident. Born in the Welsh capital Cardiff to Rwandan parents, he had been living in the Southport area since 2013. The motive remains unknown.

