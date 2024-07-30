Skip to content
Nine-year-old dies after knife attack in Southport

A teenager is suspected of stabbing several children in the British coastal town of Southport. Doctors are fighting for the lives of those severely injured; one was unsuccessful.

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
The city north of Liverpool is filled with grief and horror.
Following a knife attack in the British town of Southport, a third child has died from their injuries. The victim is a nine-year-old girl, according to Merseyside Police. The other two fatalities were six and seven-year-old girls. Eight children and two adults remain in hospitals, with some still in critical condition.

The suspected attacker, a 17-year-old, was arrested after the incident. Born in the Welsh capital Cardiff to Rwandan parents, he had been living in the Southport area since 2013. The motive remains unknown.

The incident occurred in the British town of Southport, which is located within The United Kingdom. The suspected attacker, with roots in Wales, had resided in Southport for several years.

