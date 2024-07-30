Third casualty of death - Nine-year-old dies after knife attack in Southport

After the knife attack in British Southport, a third child has died from their injuries. A nine-year-old girl is the latest victim, according to Merseyside Police. The other two fatalities were six and seven-year-old girls. Eight children and two adults remain in hospitals, with some still in critical condition.

The suspected attacker, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested after the incident. Born in Cardiff, Wales, to Rwandan parents, he had been living in the Southport area since 2013. The motive remains unknown.

The attack in the northwest English city between Liverpool and Blackpool has caused national outrage. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed alarm.

Investigators say the children were attending an event at a dance school when the suspect entered armed with a knife and stabbed them. Chief Constable Kennedy confirmed it was not a terrorist incident.

Residents in Southport describe the scene as "like a horror film".

One resident told the "Liverpool Echo" she heard many sirens and a helicopter circling overhead. "Then the local WhatsApp groups started buzzing with messages saying 'lock your windows, lock your doors', and we were told a man was running around stabbing people," she said. A business owner who witnessed the attack told "Sky News" it was "like a scene from a horror film".

Earlier, Merseyside Police had said: "There are several apparent victims." It was initially unclear if anyone had died. There is no further risk to the public, they added, with armed police having apprehended the suspect and seized a knife. "Please avoid the area while we deal with the incident," they said. Southport is a coastal city in northwest England between Liverpool and Blackpool.

The community is in shock, with many expressing their condolences for the three children who have died, including the 'other' six-year-old victim. The grief is palpable as the city of Southport, known for its peaceful coastal atmosphere, grapples with this horrifying incident.

