Nine-year-old also dies in England in knife attack

The knife attack on a dance class in the English town of Southport has claimed another victim. According to the responsible police, a nine-year-old girl has also succumbed to her injuries. Not only families, relatives, and residents are shocked, but also pop star Taylor Swift.

A third child has not survived the knife attack on a dance class in the English coastal town of Southport. "A nine-year-old girl died in the early morning hours in the hospital," the responsible Merseyside Police announced. They also confirmed that the two children who died yesterday were girls aged six and seven. "Eight other children suffered stab wounds, five of whom are in a critical condition," it said. The condition of two adults is also critical.

According to the police, a 17-year-old armed with a knife entered the dance class for children yesterday morning in Southport near Liverpool and attacked the children. Adults present tried to protect the children. "All the injured have stab wounds," explained the local police chief, Serena Kennedy.

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and is in custody. Born as the son of Rwandans in the Welsh capital Cardiff, he has lived in the Southport area since 2013, according to BBC information. The motive for the attack is unclear.

The attack took place during a holiday course for children aged six to eleven. The organizers had advertised it on the internet as a dance and yoga course with the music of pop star Taylor Swift. The US singer reacted with horror to the news: "The horror of Southport keeps hitting me, I'm completely shocked," Swift wrote on Instagram. "They were just little kids in a dance class. (...) I don't have words to express my condolences to these families."

The tragedy in Southport, England, has sent shockwaves to pop star Taylor Swift as well. The United Kingdom's Merseyside Police confirmed that a third child, a nine-year-old girl, died from injuries sustained during the knife attack at a dance class.

Read also: