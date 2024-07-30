Nine-year-old also dies in England in knife attack

The knife attack on a dance class in the English town of Southport has claimed another victim. According to the responsible police, a nine-year-old girl has also succumbed to her injuries. Not only families, relatives, and residents are shocked, but also pop star Taylor Swift.

A third child has not survived the knife attack on a dance class in the coastal town of Southport. "A nine-year-old girl died in the early hours of the morning in the hospital," the responsible Merseyside Police confirmed. They also confirmed that the two children who died yesterday were girls aged six and seven. "Eight other children suffered stab wounds, five of whom are in a critical condition," it said. The condition of two adults is also critical.

According to the police, a 17-year-old armed with a knife entered the dance class for children yesterday morning in Southport near Liverpool and attacked the children. Adults present tried to protect the children. "All the injured have stab wounds," explained the local police chief, Serena Kennedy.

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and is in custody. He was born in Cardiff, the Welsh capital, as the son of Rwandans and has lived in the Southport area since 2013, according to BBC information. The motive for the attack is unknown.

The attack took place during a holiday course for children aged six to eleven. The organizers had advertised it on the internet as a dance and yoga course with the music of pop star Taylor Swift. The US singer reacted with shock to the news: "The horror of Southport keeps hitting me, I'm completely shocked," Swift wrote on Instagram. "They were just little kids in a dance class. (...) I don't have words to express my sympathy to these families."

Shots were reportedly heard outside the hospital as the nine-year-old girl who had been injured in the dance class knife attack was pronounced dead. Following the tragic incident, tensions escalated, leading to shots being fired.

