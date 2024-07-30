Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsShots fired

Nine-year-old also dies in England in knife attack

Taylor Swift completely shocked

 and  John Stellmacher
2 min read
The dance course was aimed at children between the ages of six and eleven.
The dance course was aimed at children between the ages of six and eleven.

Nine-year-old also dies in England in knife attack

The knife attack on a dance class in the English town of Southport has claimed another victim. According to the responsible police, a nine-year-old girl has also succumbed to her injuries. Not only families, relatives, and residents are shocked, but also pop star Taylor Swift.

A third child has not survived the knife attack on a dance class in the coastal town of Southport. "A nine-year-old girl died in the early hours of the morning in the hospital," the responsible Merseyside Police confirmed. They also confirmed that the two children who died yesterday were girls aged six and seven. "Eight other children suffered stab wounds, five of whom are in a critical condition," it said. The condition of two adults is also critical.

According to the police, a 17-year-old armed with a knife entered the dance class for children yesterday morning in Southport near Liverpool and attacked the children. Adults present tried to protect the children. "All the injured have stab wounds," explained the local police chief, Serena Kennedy.

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and is in custody. He was born in Cardiff, the Welsh capital, as the son of Rwandans and has lived in the Southport area since 2013, according to BBC information. The motive for the attack is unknown.

The attack took place during a holiday course for children aged six to eleven. The organizers had advertised it on the internet as a dance and yoga course with the music of pop star Taylor Swift. The US singer reacted with shock to the news: "The horror of Southport keeps hitting me, I'm completely shocked," Swift wrote on Instagram. "They were just little kids in a dance class. (...) I don't have words to express my sympathy to these families."

Shots were reportedly heard outside the hospital as the nine-year-old girl who had been injured in the dance class knife attack was pronounced dead. Following the tragic incident, tensions escalated, leading to shots being fired.

Read also:

Comments

Related

There were also bottles, but for the organisers of Tomorrowland festival, the single-use cups were...
Panorama

Tomorrowland organizers face a million-dollar fine

Tomorrowland organizers face a million-dollar fine Large festivals generate a lot of waste. In Belgium, authorities are trying to limit this damage by banning the use of disposable cups at events since this year. However, the organizers of the techno event "Tomorrowland" seem to be ignoring this rule,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public
The Regional Court of Frankenthal found the man guilty of an instance of manslaughter.
Panorama

57-year-old man convicted of killing father

57-year-old man convicted of killing father In the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, a man strangled his 88-year-old father and nearly decapitated him. According to a report, the victim did not suffer "pain far beyond what is necessary for killing." The perpetrator must now serve time in prison. The Regional

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public

Latest