Fire department operation - Nine slightly injured in a dormitory fire

Nine people have been slightly injured in a room fire in a home for mentally or emotionally impaired people in Modautal (Darmstadt-Dieburg district). The room affected by the fire was on the top floor, the police said on Thursday. An employee of the facility had seen the 28-year-old occupant of the room flee the building on Wednesday evening. Shortly afterwards, the employee discovered the fire, alerted the emergency services and tried to fight the blaze with a fire extinguisher.

According to the police, all residents were able to leave the building on their own. The slightly injured people, including the 63-year-old employee, had inhaled smoke fumes. The occupant of the room was picked up after a police search in Groß-Bieberau. Because he appeared confused, he was admitted to a specialist clinic for further treatment, according to the statement.

According to the police, the attic is currently no longer habitable. The residents were able to be accommodated in nearby houses, the police added. The criminal investigation department has begun investigating the cause of the fire.

