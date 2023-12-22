Skip to content
Nine injured after fire in shared accommodation

Nine people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire in a shared accommodation facility in central Franconia on Thursday. According to current findings, deliberate arson can be ruled out, as the police announced on Friday. Among the injured in Greding (Roth district) are three adults and six children between the ages of one and 16.

Nine people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire in a shared accommodation facility in central Franconia on Thursday. According to current findings, deliberate arson can be ruled out, as the police announced on Friday. Among the injured in Greding (Roth district) are three adults and six children between the ages of one and 16. None of the children had to go to hospital. There was no damage to the building.

