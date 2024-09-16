Nine individuals have succumbed to their fates in Austria's watery expanse at 9:05.

20:37 Austria: Another Fatality in Flood Tragedy

Yet another casualty has surfaced in the ongoing flood incidents in Austria. If this person is confirmed to be a victim, the death toll will surge to four. According to a police spokesperson talking to the Austrian Press Agency (APA), the victim is an unidentified man aged between 40 and 50. His body was discovered face down in the water at the Strandbad in Klosterneuburg, Lower Austria. An autopsy will ascertain the cause of death. On Sunday, a firefighter perished while draining a basement. On Monday, the bodies of two men aged 70 and 80 were discovered, caught off guard by the floodwaters in their homes.

20:08 Dresden Bridge Update: No Influence on Water Levels

As per the city of Dresden, the portion of the Carolabridge located in the Elbe river isn't influencing the rising water levels, according to René Herold, head of the Dresden Environmental Office. He stated, "It's crystal clear that the water level isn't being influenced by the bridge section." This is evident from the water level at the Dresden gauge, which is situated downstream at the neighboring Augustus bridge, where 5.73 meters were recorded in the afternoon. The peak level is anticipated on Wednesday, but the exact figure remains uncertain. However, it's projected to be around six meters, which is less than initially feared.

20:08 Pirna's Cautious Optimism

Based on the latest flood predictions, the Pirna district office sees a slight improvement in the situation on the Elbe. The slower rise in water levels generates "cautious optimism," but it's still premature for a complete clearance, as indicated by a statement. The Elbe gauge in Schöna currently displays just over 6 meters, which is Alarm Stage 3. The State Flood Center expects the flood peak in the middle range of Alarm Stage 3, between 6 meters and 7.50 meters, on Wednesday morning - the average here is 1.58 meters. The forecast has been revised several times in recent days due to the balancing of water levels on the Czech side by adjusting the sluices. No substantial rainfall is predicted in the upcoming days.

19:50 Lower Saxony Projects Increased Elbe Water Levels by the Weekend

Experts believe that the heavy rain and floods in the Czech Republic and Poland will also cause increased water levels on the Elbe in Lower Saxony in the coming days. The current high water wave in Saxony will result in significantly rising water levels on the central Elbe in Lower Saxony by the end of this week, according to the responsible Landesbetrieb für Wasserwirtschaft, Küsten- und Naturschutz (NLWKN) in Lüneburg. Although a significant flood like those in 2002, 2006, or 2013 is not expected based on the current forecast of the Elbe High Water Forecast Center in Magdeburg, the conditions for the predicted higher water levels are currently favorable. The water levels on the Lower Saxon part of the Elbe are comparatively low at present. Furthermore, experts from the Landesbetrieb anticipate that the rainfall will decrease and that there will be no significant inflows from tributaries of the Elbe.

19:19 Bracing for Flooding in Brandenburg: Alert Levels Raised

Several regions along the Oder in Brandenburg are anticipated to be on high flood alert this week. Alert level 1 is expected to be issued in Ratzdorf, Eisenhüttenstadt, and Frankfurt (Oder) from Wednesday or Thursday. "The wave is yet to come," a spokesperson for the Brandenburg State Environment Agency (LfU) mentioned. Water levels are rising rapidly, with alert level 4 predicted at the Ratzdorf gauge by Sunday. This Sunday also marks the day of the Brandenburg state election. Counties are preparing for a severe flood situation. Dikes are expected to guard against flooding and prevent damage. A crisis team will convene in Frankfurt (Oder) on Tuesday.

18:52 Tusk Condemns Looting - Aid Funds Announced

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has declared that aid funds worth one billion Zloty (roughly 240 million Euros) will be provided to flood victims in the southwest of the country. He made this announcement during a crisis team meeting in Wrocław (Wrocław). Tusk also promised help for the reconstruction of damaged houses and encouraged affected individuals to submit applications to local authorities immediately. He intends to converse with his counterparts in Austria, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia later today to jointly pursue EU funds to combat the flood damage. Tusk also expressed concerns over reports of looting in the flood-stricken areas and pledged to take strong action against those exploiting the situation.

18:21 Tense Scenes in Lower Austria: Woman Saved, Man Lost

The flood predicament remains critical in several countries, with the death toll climbing. At least 16 lives have been lost in the heavy rainfall from Poland to Austria. In Untergrafendorf, Lower Austria, a woman successfully escaped the sudden floodwaters by climbing to the first floor of her home, but her husband did not. She reportedly called for assistance for hours, but her calls went unheard. The body of her 70-year-old husband was later found, making him the third flood victim in Austria.

18:02 Germany Alerts for Impending Floods, Ready Due to Previous EventsThe German Firefighters' Association (DFV) confirms that Germany is well-equipped for the upcoming floods. According to the association president Karl-Heinz Banse, "Germany is well-prepared for flood situations, thanks to recent incidents like those in the Ahr Valley and North Rhine-Westphalia, as well as this year's flood situations in various parts of the country," he told the "Rheinische Post." To ensure maximum preparation, planning is underway in affected regions, with emergency teams put on high alert, sandbags being readied, and weather data closely monitored. The population is also informed and encouraged to prepare accordingly.

17:30 Scholz Offers Assistance to Affected Neighboring CountriesFederal Chancellor Olaf Scholz extends his assistance to neighboring countries hit by floods. Expressing his concern over the situation, he said, "The floods are quite sad," during his visit to Kazakhstan. He has already promised aid to the affected citizens of neighboring countries. "We will help as much as we can."

17:06 Lang Calls for Urgent Action in the Face of Climate CrisisGreen Party leader Ricarda Lang advocates for political consequences as several Central and Eastern European regions face critical flooding due to climate change. She emphasized that frequent floods and heavy rainfall are becoming more frequent, severe, and likely. Politics must not only react but also prepare, she stated after the party executive's consultations in Berlin. "Therefore, it's time to act now," she said. Climate protection should be given greater priority in politics, she added, hinting at the contradictory statements made by CDU leader Friedrich Merz.

16:41 Nehammer Allocates Funds for Flood Damage Cleanup in AustriaAustrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has initially allocated 300 million euros from the disaster fund for the cleanup of flood damage in Austria. Further funds can be provided if necessary, as per Nehammer's statements. Private individuals who have lost property due to the natural disaster can also apply for financial assistance from this fund. The extent of the damage following the record rainfall in eastern Austria is yet to be established.

16:08 Mandatory Evacuation in Poland Due to Dam CrackThe mayor of Paczkow in southwestern Poland, Artur Rolka, has announced the immediate evacuation of lower-lying villages due to a crack in the dam of a reservoir. Rolla expressed his concerns, stating that there is no guarantee that the damage won't worsen. He urged all residents to report for evacuation and advised those left unaffected by the water to move to safe areas of the city. After a voluntary evacuation call was ignored, a mandatory evacuation was implemented, as announced by the mayor on Polish television.

15:54 Habeck Urges Increased Determination in Climate ProtectionVice Chancellor Robert Habeck calls for increased determination in climate protection in light of the flood disaster affecting various European countries. He emphasized the need for a faster expansion of renewables, energy transition, and climate-friendly production in the industry. "More frequent flooding, such as the disasters in the Ahr Valley and this year in Bavaria - they are a consequence of the climate crisis," Habeck said. "Our efforts to contain the climate crisis are therefore so important." However, he acknowledged that more frequent extreme weather events cannot be prevented at this point. Therefore, more precautionary measures are necessary, including stronger dikes, retention systems, and more space for rivers to protect people better.

15:36 Death Toll Rises in European FloodsThe death toll from flooding in several European countries has risen to at least 15. Austria (3 dead), Czech Republic (1 death), Poland (5 dead), and Romania (6 dead) have been particularly affected.

15:21 Poland Declares State of Catastrophe for Flood-Affected AreasPoland has declared a state of catastrophe for flood-affected regions. The government in Warsaw passed a corresponding regulation in an emergency meeting. The state of catastrophe applies to several provinces, such as Lower Silesia, Silesia, and Opole, for 30 days. This grants authorities more powers to issue orders, as civil liberties and rights are temporarily restricted. Authorities can more easily order evacuations, prohibit citizens from being in certain places, and restrict citizens' movements.

14:59 Expert Explains Causes of Extreme Rain EventsExtreme rainfall and flooding have caused widespread damage in Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, and Romania. ntv asked water expert Georg Johann to explain why flood risks are increasing.

14:34 ÖBB Extends Travel Warning until ThursdayAustrian Federal Railways have extended their urgent travel warning due to the severe weather in many parts of Austria until Thursday, 19 September 2024. Passengers are advised to postpone non-essential trips over this period. Already purchased tickets remain valid until 22 September 2024.

The DEATH TOLL from floods in parts of Austria, Poland, Romania, and the Czech Republic has escalated to at least 11. In Austria, TWO MORE individuals have lost their lives, as reported by authorities. In the Czech Republic, A SINGLE INDIVIDUAL perished in the Krasovka River, as per Police President Martin Vondrasek's broadcast. Previously, EIGHT DEATHS had been recorded in the affected nations. Czech authorities also acknowledge at least SEVEN missing individuals.

14:04 Flooding in Europe: German Government Offers AidThe German government is expressing its sympathy for individuals affected by flooding in various European countries. "The individuals in our neighboring nations, our European partners, and also the people here should be aware: We are closely monitoring the situation and stand prepared to provide assistance," said government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann in Berlin. The destruction in Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, and Romania can be devastating at times. Hoffmann commented: "We view the images with horror and are shocked by the reports of deaths and missing individuals. In the name of the federal government, we offer our condolences and sympathies to all those affected."

13:43 Orban Postpones ObligationsHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has put off all his international commitments due to the flooding in his country. "Due to the severe weather conditions and ongoing floods in Hungary, I have postponed all my international commitments," Orban posted on the online platform X. He did not give further details. Orban was scheduled to speak in a debate on the program of the six-month Hungarian EU Council presidency in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday. The right-wing politician often encounters harsh criticism from the European Parliament and the European Commission.

13:12 Ostrava Underwater: Dike Breaks in Czech Republic's Third-Largest CityEvacuations have been broadened in Ostrava, the third-largest city in the Czech Republic, due to acute flooding danger. "It appears that dike breaks have occurred in several districts," said Environment Minister Petr Hladik following an emergency meeting. Residents were partially evacuated using inflatable boats. According to estimates, around 100 cubic meters of water per second are flowing through the breaks. Efforts are being made to fill the holes with stones. Ostrava, with a population of approximately 285,000, is located at the confluence of several rivers, including the Oder and the Opava. The mining and industrial city is about 280 kilometers east of Prague. Train traffic to Ostrava and further towards Poland has been completely disrupted. A power plant had to be shut down. In nearby Bohumin, power and mobile phone networks failed due to flooding. Water supplies collapsed in numerous locations.

12:25 Romania: Floods claim six lives in Carpathian regionHeavy rain and severe flooding have resulted in the deaths of at least six individuals in the Carpathian region of Romania. The regions of Galati, Vaslui, and Iasi in the east of the country were particularly impacted. Around 300 people had to be evacuated, and approximately 6,000 farmhouses were flooded. The victims were primarily elderly, including two women aged 96 and 86. The highest flood warning level remains in place until noon. Remote villages were mainly impacted, with residents taking refuge on rooftops to avoid being swept away by the floodwaters. Hundreds of firefighters were deployed.

11:59 Flooding in Saxony: Elbe crest surpassedThe water levels of the Elbe in Saxony continue to rise. In Dresden, the level is currently at 5.62 meters, as reported by the state flood control center. The second flood warning level was issued on Sunday evening. The threshold for the third alarm level, which is at six meters, is expected to be surpassed early Tuesday morning. The Elbe's peak level in Dresden is projected to be reached by Wednesday evening. In Schöna, on the border with the Czech Republic, the third alarm level is in effect with an Elbe water level of 6.13 meters. In Görlitz, on the Neisse, the flood control center expects water levels to decrease again. The highest point of a flood is called the crest.

11:33 Austria: Two more fatalitiesTwo more individuals have lost their lives in Austria due to flooding, according to authorities. A 70-year-old man and an 80-year-old man perished in their homes in communities in Lower Austria. The men were victims of the floodwaters within their buildings. On Sunday, a firefighter died while draining a basement. Exceptional measures are in place in eastern Austria due to continuous rain. More than 1,800 buildings have been evacuated, and numerous roads are closed due to flooding.

11:01 Wroclaw declares flood warningAfter severe storms and flooding in southwestern Poland, the city of Wroclaw (Breslau) in Lower Silesia is preparing for an incoming flood wave. Mayor Jacek Sutryk has declared a flood warning for the city on the Oder River. Measures include constant monitoring of dikes, control and protection of canals, and closure of dike crossings, as stated by Sutryk in a Facebook video. The flood wave is projected to reach Wroclaw on Wednesday. Previous forecasts indicating that the city would not be severely impacted have been revised. Although the flood is not expected to reach the height of the 1997 Oder flood, which flooded a third of the city, Sutryk emphasizes that the infrastructure is in much better condition today, with new dikes, retention basins, and polders. He hopes that the floodwaters will not enter the city.

10:35 Governor on Flood Situation: "It Remains Critical"

Despite a brief respite from the rain in eastern Austria, the situation remains dire. "It's still critical, it's still intense, it's still dramatic," remarks the Governor of Lower Austria, Johanna Mikl-Leitner. As of Monday, up to 80 liters of rain per square meter are predicted in certain areas. The main issue now is the dams, as there's a high risk of them failing, officials warn. Public life has come to a halt. Over 200 roads in Lower Austria are closed, over 1,800 buildings have been evacuated, and many schools and daycares are shut down, Mikl-Leitner explains. Currently, around 3,500 households are without power, and the extent of the damage is still uncertain. "The flood victims will definitely be helped," the governor assures. In some parts of Lower Austria, up to 370 liters of rain per square meter have fallen recently - significantly more than the typical monthly amount.

10:10 Elbe River Levels Rising; Alarm Level Three Imminent

The water levels in the Elbe River in Saxony are continuing to rise. According to data from the state's flood control center, the level in Dresden is currently at 5.54 meters in the morning. It's expected that the six-meter mark will be surpassed later today, triggering the second-highest alarm level, three. At this level, flooding of built-up areas is a possibility. The alarm level three has already been reached at the gauge in Schöna on the Elbe near the Czech border, where the water level was at 6.09 meters. The same level has also been attained at the Lausitzer Neiße near the Polish border in Görlitz, where the water level was at 5.56 meters, just a few centimeters away from the highest alarm level, four. A section of the federal highway B99 in Görlitz has been shut for safety reasons, as reported by a police spokesperson. The warning level for stage 3 is 4.80 meters here.

09:49 Century Flood in Czech Republic: Man Dies in Floodwaters

The first confirmed fatality has been reported in the Czech floods. Authorities also report at least seven individuals missing. A man drowned in the small river Krasovka in the district of Bruntal in the eastern part of Moravia-Silesia, as confirmed by police president Martin Vondrasek on public radio. Among the missing are three individuals whose vehicle plunged into a raging river near Jesenik in the Hrubý Jeseník mountains. There's no trace of the vehicle. The other individuals fell into various bodies of water, such as the Otava river. A man from a retirement home on the border with Poland is also missing. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala refers to this as a "century flood" - a flood that statistically occurs once in a century in the same location. Earlier, other EU countries had also reported deaths from flooding (see entry 06:40): A firefighter died in Austria, a man in Poland, and six people in Romania.

09:17 Woman Slips and Falls into NeißeA woman lost her footing and fell into the Neiße while checking the water level near the Parkhotel Merkur in Görlitz, according to initial police reports. She was subsequently carried approximately 700 meters downstream before managing to pull herself out near the Vierradmühle weir. She is currently receiving treatment for hypothermia at a hospital.

09:00 THW Prepares for Significant Operations on Elbe and OderThe German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) is preparing for potential flooding in eastern Germany. "We're preparing to deploy larger forces to the Elbe and Oder if necessary," says THW department head Fritz-Helge Voss in the ZDF "Morning Magazine." Voss advises residents in affected areas to stock up on essential supplies. He notes that Germany has been fortunate so far, but the rivers Elbe, Neiße, and Oder are expected to flood this week. The THW has already deployed around 140 personnel in Bavaria and Saxony, including those working on the collapsed Carolabridge in Dresden. Voss warns that this is the fourth major flooding event in Germany this year, emphasizing the importance of preparedness and investment in equipment. "Ultimately, these are climate adaptation costs," he says.

08:43 Polish Government Discusses State of EmergencyIn response to severe flooding in southwestern Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk has convened an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday morning. He has drafted a decree proclaiming a state of emergency, which needs cabinet approval. Heavy rainfall has resulted in flooding in the area bordering the Czech Republic, with the town of Nysa in the Opole region experiencing significant flooding overnight. Water from the Glatzer Neiße, a tributary of the Oder, flooded the emergency room of the local hospital, according to the PAP news agency. A total of 33 patients, including children and pregnant women, were evacuated by boat.

08:15 Bavaria: Additional Rain and Increasing Water Levels PredictedThe flood situation in certain parts of Bavaria remains tense, with more rain anticipated. There hasn't been a significant improvement in the affected regions as confirmed by the local law enforcement, and the Hochwassernewsdienst (HND) expects the water levels to rise once more with the wet commencement of the week. The HND forecasts that the water levels on the Danube at Passau, the Vils at Vilshofen, and the Isar at Munich will surge again. The situation is predicted to gradually lessen from Wednesday. The German Weather Service (DWD) predicts continuous rainfall from the Alps to the plains until Tuesday, with anticipated rainfall volumes of 40 to 70 liters per square meter, and up to 90 liters in specific spots.

07:32 Czech Republic: No Let-up – Water Levels Still ClimbingThe flood-struck and submerged areas of the Czech Republic have yet to see any respite. The flood wave on the Morava (March) river has reached Litovel, about 200 kilometers east of Prague. Entire streets there are submerged, as reported by the CTK news agency. The local authorities of the town with around 10,000 inhabitants urge the populace to avoid obstructing the emergency services. "In the following hours, we expect another increase in the water level of the river," warns the mayor via social media.

07:03 Dam Collapse: Massive Flooding in Poland Recorded on VideoFollowing a dam collapse in Poland, locals grow anxious about the devastating floods approaching the region surrounding the Glatzer Neiße. Video footage captures the sheer power of the torrential waters.

06:40 Floods in Europe: Casualties in Poland and RomaniaPoland and the Czech Republic are grappling with the aftermath of a century-long flood, and the situation in Lower Austria is critical after excessive downpour. At least six individuals have lost their lives due to flooding across various EU countries: a firefighter in Austria, a man in Poland, and at least four individuals in Romania.

06:12 Forced Evacuations in the Czech Republic Due to FloodsDuring some of the worst storms in years, floodwaters ravaged entire cities such as Jeseník in the Jeseníky Mountains and Krnov on the border with Poland. In Jeseník, emergency services had to rescue several hundred people using boats and helicopters. After the flooding subsided, there was a risk of landslides in numerous locations.

05:49 Cruise Ship Passengers Locked Inside ViennaDue to the high water levels on the Danube resulting from heavy rain, around 100 passengers and 40 crew members on a Swiss river cruise ship are trapped in Vienna. The passengers on the "Thurgau Prestige" are currently not permitted to disembark, as reported by the Swiss broadcaster SRF, citing the travel company Thurgau Travel. The passengers cannot leave the ship because the gangway to the pier is flooded. Media reports suggest that other cruise ships are also stuck in Vienna. Thurgau Travel explains that local officials will decide when the passengers may disembark. According to passenger accounts, they have been informed that they must remain on the ship until at least Tuesday. The "Thurgau Prestige" was scheduled to sail from Linz to Budapest and back, but is now stuck in Vienna.

(The tempest "Anett", internationally known as "Boris", has brought catastrophic rainfall and flooding to Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Romania. At least eight individuals have perished so far.)

The Commission will have a role in assessing the flood damage and providing aid to affected regions in Austria, following the flood incidents.

If the number of confirmed fatalities reaches five, The Commission will have to urgently discuss and allocate necessary funds for recovery and support measures in Austria.

Read also: