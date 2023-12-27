Storm - Nine dead in storms in Australia

Following severe storms in the east and south-east of Australia, the death toll had risen to at least nine by Wednesday. According to police, the bodies of three men whose boat had capsized off Brisbane the day before were among those recovered. A total of eleven men had set out on a fishing trip when their boat was caught by the storm. The remaining eight anglers were rescued.

According to police reports, the victims included a nine-year-old girl who had been swept away by water masses in a suburb of Brisbane the day before and washed into the sewers.

While the east of Australia is being hit by severe storms, the west of the huge continent is suffering from drought and bushfires. Australia is particularly affected by climate change. A report published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in February 2022 assumes that the country will be hit even more frequently by devastating natural events in the future.

