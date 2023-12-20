Municipalities - Night-time music ban in Freiburg parks confirmed

In the legal dispute over the ban on music in public parks at night, a court has confirmed the line taken by the city of Freiburg. The Administrative Court of Baden-Württemberg (VGH) dismissed an urgent appeal by three citizens against the Black Forest metropolis' park bylaws, as the court announced in Mannheim on Wednesday. The municipal statutes were lawful. (Case no. 1 S 1365/23)

The Freiburg municipal council had passed the ban in May. The aim was to curb complaints from residents. In several green spaces, no musical instruments may be played from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. and loudspeakers may no longer be played.

Lord Mayor Martin Horn welcomed the decision. "Listening to music and making music is of course still possible in the parks - but people seeking peace and quiet should also be protected at night from 11 p.m. onwards," said the non-party town hall leader.

Head of the legal department Sabine Recker said that the court had not seen any encroachment on fundamental rights and had recognized the interests of local residents.

The three citizens had filed an urgent application for a so-called "Normenkontrolle", as the court announced. This was intended to temporarily suspend the statutes for the municipal parks. The VGH decision is not contestable.

