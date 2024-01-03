Despite the storm - Night largely calm in Lower Saxony and Bremen

The night into Wednesday was calm after the predicted flooding and storm in Lower Saxony and Bremen. The police in Bremen stated on Wednesday morning that they had not been called out due to flooding.

In Oldenburg, there were only a few fallen trees that were cleared. On Tuesday, a two-kilometer-long mobile dyke was erected in Oldenburg. It was intended to protect the city should the Hunte dyke no longer be able to withstand the masses of water.

The continuous rain is expected to continue in Bremen and Lower Saxony until Thursday night. The German Weather Service (DWD) is forecasting up to 80 liters per square meter in some areas. Gale-force winds of up to 80 kilometers per hour are also possible locally and at times.

