German Federal StatesNews

Night closures on the A1 Fehmarn-Lübeck

New disruptions for motorists on the A1: Due to urgent repairs on the roadway, the motorway will be closed multiple times at night north of Lübeck.

 and  Christian Meier
Due to an urgent repair of road damage, the A1 motorway between Sereetz and Pansdorf will be closed several times during the upcoming week. The lanes heading towards Lübeck will be affected between Monday and Thursday nights, while the lanes heading towards Fehmarn will be affected on Friday night.

The closure will begin at 8:00 PM each night and last until 5:00 AM, the motorway company announced. A detour has been signposted. Motorists are urged to drive through the area with extra caution.

The motorway company stated, "The following shall be added to the announcement: We recommend checking the latest traffic updates before your journey due to potential changes in the closure schedule." During the adjustments, it was also decided, "The following shall be added to the detour: Motorists should expect longer travel times and consider using alternative routes if possible."

