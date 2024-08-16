- Night closures on the A1 Fehmarn-Lübeck

Due to an urgent repair of road damage, the A1 motorway between Sereetz and Pansdorf will be closed several times during the upcoming week. The lanes heading towards Lübeck will be affected between Monday and Thursday nights, while the lanes heading towards Fehmarn will be affected on Friday night.

The closure will begin at 8:00 PM each night and last until 5:00 AM, the motorway company announced. A detour has been signposted. Motorists are urged to drive through the area with extra caution.

