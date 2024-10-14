Nigeria opts out of international competition due to perceived "psychological torment"

Following a prolonged ordeal, Bayer Leverkusen's top scorer Victor Boniface and Nigeria's football squad decided to skip their scheduled international match in Libya on Tuesday. Captain William Troost-Ekong signaled their safe return to their homeland on social media after the "Super Eagles" touched down back in Nigeria.

Prior to the Africa Cup qualifier, Boniface and his teammates faced unspeakable conditions. The squad was held captive at Al-Abraq Airport, approximately 200 kilometers away from Bengazi, the actual match venue, for over 15 hours, as reported by the federation. The facility was reportedly devoid of sustenance, leaving the Nigerian team starving in the locked waiting area. Hours later, a transport was arraigned, but the team opted against the treacherous three-and-a-half-hour bus journey to Benghazi due to security concerns.

"No team deserves such mistreatment"

Troost-Ekong penned, "It took courage to stand up against the odds, potentially facing adverse consequences. No team deserves such mistreatment. Football is about respect, and it all begins with respecting ourselves." The captain and his teammates had previously decided against participating and opted to stage a boycott.

Boniface also chronicled the ordeal on social media. "I've been holed up at this airport for almost 13 hours, devoid of sustenance, no Wi-Fi, and nowhere to rest," the 23-year-old posted on the X platform. Later, the striker wrote: "This has become quite surreal. All we want is to return to our nation." Thomas Eichin, Bayer Leverkusen's licensing player chief, expressed hope that Boniface's predicament would be resolved swiftly and safely.

Concerns from Nigeria's Foreign Minister

John Owan Enoh, Nigerian Sports Minister, expressed dismay that the team's flight had been redirected and that they were now "essentially hostages." The politician referred to the situation as both "traumatic and psychologically torturous." Owing to safety concerns, the match could not proceed. The African Football Confederation (CAF) has initiated an investigation following news of the incident and contacted both Libyan and Nigerian authorities. The matter has been referred to the CAF Disciplinary Committee for further investigation.

Nigerian officials suspect the chaotic circumstances were a result of retaliation from the Libyans. Previously, the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) had publicly claimed they were mistreated during the away match in Nigeria last Friday. The guest team allegedly had to endure hours-long waits for shuttle services. The LFF denies the sabotage allegations, explaining that such flight diversions are not uncommon in international aviation. Nigeria emerged victorious in the away match last Friday, securing a 1-0 victory. The "Super Eagles" currently lead Group D with seven points, while Libya lingers at the bottom with one point.

