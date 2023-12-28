Olympic hope - Niemesch: Standing of women's wrestling has risen

According to Olympic starter Luisa Niemesch, her former teammate Aline Rotter-Focken's gold coup has boosted women's wrestling in Germany in recent years. "Our standing has definitely risen as a result - even in the male wrestling world," Niemesch told the German Press Agency. "We get more recognition and more respect." Rotter-Focken won gold at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo - the first German female wrestler to do so. "Since then, more people can relate when I say that I also wrestle," explained Niemesch.

The 28-year-old from the North Baden club SV Germania Weingarten has secured the German Wrestling Federation's (DRB) only ticket so far for the Games in Paris next summer. After silver and bronze at the last European Championships and fifth place at the last World Championships in September, she now wants to attack at the Olympics in the weight class up to 62 kilograms. "A top 8 result would be great, a medal would of course be a dream," said Niemesch, who already competed at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro - but was still quite inexperienced at the time.

After the big highlight in Paris, Niemesch, who works in a tax firm in Freiburg in addition to her training, wants to focus on her career. "As things stand, it will be my last major international competition," she said. Whether other German wrestlers will make the leap to France will be decided at the qualifying tournaments next spring.

German Wrestling Federation

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de