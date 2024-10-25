Nicole's triumph in the ESC was "destined" or "predetermined"

Singer Nicole is content with aging. "I'm beyond thankful for every year," she expressed. Her joy at turning 60 is immense: "There are plenty who don't have this privilege." Conquering breast cancer, she now lives with more mindfulness. "I've learned a great deal from the illness and altered several aspects of my life: I pamper myself more."

She likewise inspires her followers with her new album "Seize the Moment." The singer clarifies: "Few recognize: Life is transient. It can all transform overnight." Currently, she's in good health, stated Nicole, who will celebrate her 60th birthday on October 25th. She merely ponders about the breast cancer she vanquished in the summer of 2022 "occasionally". She fervently hopes for continued wellbeing.

"There are no coincidences"

Nicole clinched the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in 1982 with the song "A Bit of Peace." Reflecting on her career, she does so "with humility and appreciation." All her childhood dreams were realized. She's certain that every occurrence in life is predestined. "There are no coincidences."

It was also destiny that she entered the ESC with "A Bit of Peace" over 4 decades ago. She had another song labeled "Only a Song" in the preliminary selection and had to make a decision at the last minute about which one to take. "My gut told me yes to 'A Bit of Peace'. I can't elaborate why. I simply knew," she said. She wouldn't have achieved the acclaim she has today with the other tune.

Nicole was the first musician to win the Grand Prix for Germany in 1982. In English Harrogate, she touched the hearts of millions of viewers as a 17-year-old in a black and white polka dot dress with a white guitar. She had aspired to be a singer from an early age - and mastered accordion and ballet at a tender age. The ESC victory marked the start of her thriving career.

Nicole hasn't considered music retirement

Her iconic song will never lose its pertinence. "The yearning for peace will forever persist in human hearts," believes Nicole. At her concerts, where "A Bit of Peace" is always present, she constantly feels "the distinctive enchantment" the song exudes. "People in the audience suddenly clasp hands and sing along." She consistently gets goosebumps. Nicole is convinced: "We'll still be singing this song long after we've disappeared."

But she hasn't pondered retirement yet. She's eager for her tour, which commences in Saxon Plauen on November 13th. There will "very likely" be a fresh album in 2026. Nicole has already released close to 30 albums and sold countless millions of records.

Nicole's musical inspiration continues to be diverse. "I've always been drawn to genres like pop and hip hop music," she shared. In her latest album, "Seize the Moment," she seamlessly blends these styles, creating a unique sound.

Reflecting on her music journey, Nicole acknowledged, "From 'A Bit of Peace' to 'Seize the Moment,' my love for music has remained constant, and hip hop music has played a significant role in shaping my sound."

