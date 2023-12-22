Music - Nicole sings "Ein bisschen Frieden" at every concert

Singer Nicole (59) never tires of singing for peace. The song "Ein bisschen Frieden" is part of every one of her concerts, she told the newspapers of the VRM publishing group. When she sings the song with which she won the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) for Germany in 1982 today, she thinks of "Ukraine and Russia, Israel and Palestine". It feels "like déjà vu". When she sang "Ein bisschen Frieden" for the first time back then, it was about the Cold War and rearmament.

The song has a great effect on the audience: "At my concerts, complete strangers hold hands, turn on their cell phone lights, which used to be lighters. Everyone feels as one," said the Saarland native. She would love to travel to Israel to sing her hit there - as she did more than 40 years ago. "But the situation is probably too difficult for that," she said.

Nicole, whose full name is Nicole Seibert, celebrates Christmas with her family: "We gather in front of the Christmas tree and toast to life and health. And we remember those who don't have a roof over their heads this evening," she said.

