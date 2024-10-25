Nicole Scherzinger continuously values and holds dear the periods she spent with Liam Payne.

Liam met his demise recently, plummeting from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was only 31 years old.

The band that propelled him to fame, One Direction, came together on the British reality show "The X Factor", with Nicole Scherzinger serving as a judge during their rise to stardom.

On Thursday, Scherzinger decided to share her thoughts on social media, writing: "Dear Liam, I will eternally cherish and treasure the moments we spent together, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was just beginning, right up until just a few weeks ago."

"Working with you again recently was such a blessing," her post continued. "We shared the same love and passion for music, and I will always remember the profound and joyful discussions we had."

Scherzinger added that it's been "unbearably difficult to come to terms with the fact that you're no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul, and character."

"You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those who truly knew you," she concluded. "I will 'miss you' my friend and carry you in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with your family."

Currently, Scherzinger, an ex-member of the Pussycat Dolls, is starring in "Sunset Blvd." on Broadway, featuring the compositions of the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Webber spoke to Billboard about Scherzinger learning about Payne's passing.

"On the Wednesday he died, she was still exchanging messages with him that day, and that very evening, the reviewers for 'Sunset' arrived," Webber shared. "And the fact that she even performed later that night is nothing short of extraordinary. She is an incredible, incredible woman. She is without a doubt one of the most talented performers I've ever had the pleasure of working with."

CNN has reached out to Scherzinger's representatives for confirmation/comment.

