Nicole Kidman aimed to cease experiencing orgasms.

During her work on the erotic psychological thriller "Babygirl", Nicole Kidman experienced some difficult moments with her co-star Harris Dickinson. She revealed in an interview with "The Sun" that during filming, she thought, "I don't want to have an orgasm anymore," and even felt like saying, "'Stay away from me. I hate doing this. I don't care if I'm never touched again! I'm sick of it.' It was like a kind of burnout." She had to take a break from shooting the explicit scenes as a result.

In the movie, directed by Halina Reijn, Kidman plays Romy Miller, a successful businesswoman who shares her happiness with her husband (Antonio Banderas) and their two daughters. The arrival of Samuel, played by Dickinson, reignites repressed passions within her, leading to dangerous affairs. Kidman mentioned to "The Sun" that there were "a lot of exchanges and trust, and then also frustration" between her and her co-stars. However, she added that "we were all very, very careful with each other and helped each other out." The presence of an intimacy coordinator and a female director also aided in the filming process. "I don't think I could have done it with a man," Kidman admitted. "I think I could only do it with her because we both opened up and talked about it."

"Letting Go"

Before accepting the role, Kidman found the script "funny," but also "offensive" and "mesmerizing." She talked over her decision with her husband Keith Urban and their children, explaining, "When you have a family at home, you have to make an agreement that you're diving into this project and asking for permission to let go. You're released into your artistic life, then you return to your family and your real life. It's a kind of letting go that's required."

"Babygirl" debuted in competition at the Venice Film Festival on August 30, and Kidman was honored with the Best Actress award for her performance. The film is set to hit German cinemas on January 30, 2025.

