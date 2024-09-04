- Nick Martin is currently immersed in the bliss of globetrotting and instructing others on how to replicate the experience.

Sharing a jungle journey with a Komodo dragon on Komodo Island, Indonesia, catching waves alongside Australia's most stunning coastlines on a surfboard, and drifting over Bagan's enchanting temples in Myanmar on a hot air balloon – these experiences make up the essence of epic vacations.

For the past twelve years, Nick Martin, a native German, has been globetrotting without a moment's pause, constantly seeking the next thrill. With over 70 countries visited under his belt, he has resided in Australia, Ecuador, New Zealand, Switzerland, and Fiji for substantial periods.

Nick Martin proudly labels himself an adventurer, gracing the shores of countless beaches across all continents and boasting an international entourage of friends. He lives a life that few others dare to envision.

A recent study conducted by Lottoland's private lottery provider reveals that one out of every three Germans dreams of traveling more. A similar result emerged from a survey commissioned by Eurojackpot's market research institute, YouGov.

According to the study, approximately 64% of respondents would materialize their aspirations in their leisure time, provided they possessed adequate time and funds – the majority opting for travel as their preferred method.

Axel Weber, spokesperson for Eurojackpot, highlighted the increased longing for travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that the travel ban had only strengthened the desire to see the world.

Nick Martin shares this observation and further notes that the appreciation for travel has noticeably skyrocketed. “I am acquainted with many individuals who now yearn to recoup their lost dream vacations,” he remarked during an online interview with Stern.

The good news is that, with a readiness to embark and an insatiable desire for exploration, potential travelers now have an expanding array of options at their disposal. For instance, in Australia. Prior to the pandemic, the country was a magnet for backpackers. Then, the first lockdown brought that to a halt.

However, the quandary lies in a potential labor shortage for whole industries in the country that relies on backpackers. Currently, backpackers can extend their Work-and-Travel visa for up to three years.

During a brief Germany visit, Nick Martin found himself engrossed in an unsettling back pain. After medical evaluations, he was diagnosed with a herniated disc and was subsequently confined to his home for several months. “In that time, my most extensive adventure was stumbling from the couch to the bed,” Martin reminisced.

In February 2022, a seminal moment arrived: Physiotherapy yielded positive results, relieving his back pain. Nick Martin's first act? Off to the airport for a Dominican Republic rendezvous. “I wanted to verify if I could still travel. Thankfully, the response was affirmative!”

That a herniated disc couldn't deter him from boundless discovery – that was something Nick Martin could scarcely have imagined twelve years earlier. At that time, the sense of adventure barely stirred within him: vocational training, civilian service, a steady income, and a company vehicle – a conventional existence. However, the allure of the wider world proved too potent to resist. The rest, as they say, is history.

The Pitfall of the Word "But"

A story that, in theory, others could pen. But for that tiny word “but.” Many objections keep people from traveling. “Many folks only glean information about the world through the news, which creates a bleak perception of certain countries,” Martin observes. Yet, the world is far more amiable than one might imagine.

The vivacious Franconian lives for travel, even when he's not globetrotting. His exhilarating adventures are chronicled in two books and are also shared during his international speaking engagements.

Those currently harboring dreams of a global escapade can enroll in the Travel University. Unlike an academic curriculum, it is divided into bachelor and master tiers to create a structured learning experience.

In the bachelor program, participants learn financial strategies for a world trip, planning essentials, and money management skills. In the master's program, travelers are taught to tailor their trips to accommodate chronic illnesses, embrace van life, and thrive as digital nomads.

The content is not founded on scientific research but on firsthand experiences shared by Nick Martin, his partner Stefanie Oeffner, and other globe-trotting experts. Concrete travel tips are in short supply – the goal is to spark the imagination and inspire pupils to craft their unique travel narratives.

For under 120 euros, travel enthusiasts gain access to a supportive network of like-minded individuals and tips for initiating a life of endless exploration.

Martin explains the concept as such: “We share our acquired knowledge and experience from several decades of global travel on the platform. Occasionally, we even provide a much-needed push.” No more doubts or fears serving as excuses for staying put at home.

Venturing Out for a Global Journey

Embarking on a worldwide expedition without bravery is an impossibility. Individuals keen on experiencing new cultures and viewpoints must be willing to step out of their cozy havens. A strong self-assurance can also aid in overcoming the hurdles that await you on this odyssey. Moreover, one must be prepared to discard their blinkers and open their mind to fresh viewpoints, as Martin suggests. With each new destination, it becomes simpler.

Another prerequisite for a global journey: finance. But how substantial should my savings be? Nick Martin, an authority on travel, advises against providing a straightforward answer: "I can't simply state that a global journey costs 23,000 euros." The cost is contingent upon the traveler's personal style, route, and personal requirements.

Supporting this notion with enthusiasm is Nick Martin. His eyes gleam, his voice escalates, and he turns into the very embodiment of inspiration. His goal is to inspire and motivate, to serve as a beacon. Unsurprisingly, he finds personal fulfillment in his lifestyle. If you ask him for the three pivotal lessons derived from twelve years of global travel, he often mentions these:

"Making blunders is fantastic." "Nobody is keeping tabs on you." "I am the architect of my own destiny."

Desert Voyage in Mauritania

Shift in scenery: We find ourselves in Mauritania, the second least visited nation globally, following North Korea. The terrain is characterized by sand dunes and granite formations, with two-thirds of the country covered by the Sahara. The mercury reaches 44 degrees Celsius – in the shade.

Slicing through the desert at 35 kilometers per hour is a seven-kilometer-long train, dubbed the Iron-Train. It is renowned for being the heaviest and longest train worldwide. And on one of the iron ore-laden wagons sits a young man; his entire body cloaked in sand dust, ski goggles and headgear shielding his face – and a broad grin spreading across his face.

This marks the completion of a new item on Nick Martin's bucket list. "Thus far, I've embarked on every journey I've desired," says the 36-year-old. And despite the dangerous nature of the excursion, he wouldn't trade a single second of it. His travel narrative continues to unfold: "I adhere to the principle: The sole journey you regret is the one you neglect to embark upon!"

Source: Nick Martin from the Travel University

