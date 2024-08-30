Skip to content
NHL player Gaudreau and his sibling meet tragic fate in a vehicular mishap.

Johnny Gaudreau participated in a hockey match against Germany's national team. Regrettably, both Johnny and his brother are reported dead in an accident.

In the World Cup held in the Czech Republic, Gaudreau netted a goal as part of America's dominant 6-1 victory over Germany.

The National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets are grieving the demise of hockey star Johnny Gaudreau. The 31-year-old American national team athlete and his younger brother Matthew, aged 29, perished in a road mishap in New Jersey, USA. The local authorities confirmed that they collided with a vehicle while cycling on Thursday (local time), ultimately succumbing to their injuries.

The crash happened near Philadelphia. They were set to attend their sister's wedding there on the following day. The driver of the vehicle was apprehended and is suspected of being intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Shocking Turn of Events

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman expressed dismay and reminisced that Gaudreau was not only a competent hockey player but also a devoted family man. The German ice hockey association likewise showed horror at the tragic occurrence. "Our sympathies lie with their families, kin, and friends, as well as team and staff members of USA Hockey and the Columbus Blue Jackets," the DEB stated in a communique. At the World Cup held in the Czech Republic this year, there was a 1-6 loss in the group match against the German team, with Gaudreau netting the 0-3.

The attacker spent nine seasons in the NHL with the Calgary Flames before entering his third year with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Nicknamed "Johnny Hockey," Gaudreau racked up 642 points through goals and assists in his 644 games in the North American professional circuit. He leads all American players in both categories with 30 assists and a total of 43 points at World Championships.

The tragic accident occurred near Salem, which was the proposed location for their sister's wedding. Despite the tragedy, the German ice hockey association expressed their sympathies towards Gaudreau's family and teams.

Latest