NHL icon Alex Ovechkin notches 700 helpers in victory of Washington Capitals against Vegas Golden Knights

The Russian player becomes the 60th individual in history to reach this achievement, and he's one of only six to score over 700 goals. He now shares this distinction with Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Jaromir Jagr, Phil Esposito, and Marcel Dionne.

After achieving this milestone, the 39-year-old seemed unbothered. "Playing hockey for 20 years, I'd imagine you'd accumulate similar numbers," he mentioned in an interview post-game, as reported by NHL.com.

"Yes, it's quite a significant figure. It's nice to be in such company. So, let's keep moving forward."

Currently, Ovechkin is closing in on Gretzky's all-time goal tally of 894. He currently trails behind by 41 goals. Conducting an average scoring season for the Russian would see him surpass the "Great One" by the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign.

Jakub Vrana kicked off the scoring for the Caps on Tuesday with his first shot since rejoining the team that brought him a Stanley Cup win in 2018, defeating the Knights in the final.

Victor Olofsson equalized the score at 1-1 with 1:11 remaining in the first period, but Tom Wilson netted his second goal in two games with assistance from Ovechkin at 3:06 of the second period, reclaiming Washington's lead.

Ovechkin dished out his second assist at 5:16, setting up Aliaksei Protas for a goal from the slot. Jakob Chychrun followed up with another goal at 6:13, making it 4-1.

Eichel managed to score for the Knights at 7:17, but Logan Thompson, who joined the Capitals following a late-June trade from the Knights, stabilized the situation between the pipes, turning away 24 shots.

With their first home victory under their belts, Vegas suffered their first defeat on the road. Concurrently, this marked Washington's initial victory of the season, as they lost their opening match against the New Jersey Devils. The Caps will face the Dallas Stars in their upcoming match on Friday in Washington.

