NFL Week 7 observations: Are AFC powerhouses shaping up? Implications for Browns post-Watson damaging incident? Possible write-off for 49ers?

From last-minute victories and teams losing their undefeated streaks to season-ending injuries and the final game in London this season, it was a packed schedule of matches.

Here are the key takeaways from the last week in the National Football League.

Are the AFC titans gaining momentum?

The NFL is filled with playoff-hopefuls. And in the AFC, some of the contenders are displaying their championship potential.

This all begins with the current Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. They remain the only unbeaten team in the NFL following their defeat of their recent rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, on Sunday.

Now, Patrick Mahomes has more turnovers than touchdowns at the moment, but when it counts, the 29-year-old has the ability to make the necessary plays to win. He is also being aided by a superb defense.

Two games behind the Chiefs are a group of teams each exhibiting their playoff ambitions in various ways.

The Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Pittsburgh Steelers all sit at 5-2. Everyone but the Texans had impressive victories in Week 7, with Houston losing via a last-second field goal against the Green Bay Packers.

Despite the loss, there is plenty of optimism in Houston with young star quarterback CJ Stroud, a solid defense, and a wealth of offensive talent, even with Nico Collins on the sidelines.

The Ravens are arguably the hottest team in football, currently on a five-game winning streak, with quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry boasting the best performances at their respective positions in the league.

The Bills have gone somewhat unnoticed, but with QB Josh Allen at the helm and new acquisition No. 1 WR Amari Cooper, Buffalo could be ready for a surge.

The Steelers have been a season highlight so far, replacing QB Justin Fields with veteran Russell Wilson before their Week 7 game against the New York Jets, despite boasting a 4-2 record.

This move had the desired effect as they defeated the Jets 37-15, with Wilson throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another in his Pittsburgh debut.

Head coach Mike Tomlin is renowned for his fearsome defense, and if they can get the offense functioning well, the Steelers could be a serious Super Bowl contender.

Overall, after seven games of the NFL season, the AFC is heating up with multiple potential superpowers really hitting their stride.

What's next for the Browns in the aftermath of Deshaun Watson's injury?

This season has been forgettable for the Cleveland Browns, who currently sit at 1-6. And things became worse for them on Sunday when starting quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury.

In the second quarter of the Browns’ defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals, Watson collided with the ground with no player in his vicinity after receiving the ball from the center. Slow-motion replays showed his right calf rippling just before he crumpled to the turf.

Watson received medical attention before being carted off the field. The Browns announced shortly afterwards that the 29-year-old had been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

On Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Watson had suffered a torn Achilles tendon, ending the quarterback’s season.

Watson has struggled to make an impact on Cleveland since his controversial trade from the Houston Texans in 2022.

Watson – who has faced numerous civil lawsuits from women alleging sexual harassment or assault by the quarterback – has underperformed significantly compared to his hefty contract with the Browns. He signed a five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed contract after joining Cleveland and is due to earn $46 million in 2025 and 2026.

Having battled suspensions, inaccuracy, and injuries in his first two seasons in Cleveland, things didn't improve for Watson in 2024 with just five touchdowns in his first six games this season. His performances have led to questions regarding whether Stefanski would bench the veteran passer.

Although he was having his best game of the season before the injury, completing 15-of-17 passes for 128 yards, his departure was met with mixed emotions.

His Cleveland teammates rallied to offer support as he was carted off the field, while a section of the team's fans could be heard cheering as Watson left the field.

The reaction was criticized by Browns players, particularly QB Jameis Winston and 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett who called Watson a “model citizen.”

“We don't boo injured players on the field, especially when the cart is called,” Garrett said after the game. “We should be ashamed of ourselves as Browns and as fans to boo anyone and their downfall.

“Man is not perfect; he doesn't need to be. None of us are expected to be perfect. Can't judge him for what he does off the field or on the field because I can't throw stones from my glass house,” Garrett added.

“But we need to do better, we need to do better on the football field, and we need to do better as fans for having some empathy for a man who’s does the best he can and has done the best he can up to this point. We have to better.”

While the loss of a starting QB might cripple most teams, Watson’s absence might offer the Browns a chance to correct course in 2024.

The squad is expected to lean on Dorian Thompson-Robinson, seasoned Winston, or fresh acquisition Bailey Zappe at the QB position, given that the team stands at 1-6 after seven weeks and has a strong chance of snaring the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft if they opt to do so, aiming to draft a new signal caller.

Is it set to be a dismal campaign for the 49ers?

Ever since Kyle Shanahan took the reins of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, the team has been a force to be reckoned with in the NFL.

They have been to the Super Bowl twice and the NFC Championship game another two times, but alas, the coveted championship ring remains elusive.

The 49ers were defeated by Kansas City in both the 2019 and 2023 versions of the NFL's championship game, and once again, on Sunday, Andy Reid's grip on Shanahan solidified as the Chiefs emerged victorious against San Francisco.

The loss pushed the Nines to a 3-4 record through seven weeks. With several games still to play, Shanahan's team is faced with more pressing concerns.

The injury list continues to grow, and it seems to be affecting the team's key players. Last season's Offensive Player of the Year, Christian McCaffrey, has yet to play a game this season, and nor has All-Pro safety, Talanoa Hufanga.

The squad's top receivers, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, have also been affected, with both exiting the loss to the Chiefs due to illness and injury respectively.

Shanahan confirmed on Monday that Aiyuk had tears in his ACL and would be out for the season, while also mentioning that Samuel left Sunday's game with "some fluid in his lungs" which was "technically pneumonia." Samuel spent the night in the hospital, Shanahan said.

Even after seven weeks of the season, the 49ers are struggling to meet their usual standards. Their only saving grace might be that they are just two games behind the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks.

However, with the fourth-hardest remaining schedule according to Tankathon, and injuries piling up, Shanahan has a challenging task on his hands to steer San Francisco back to the playoffs.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the loss to the Chiefs, Shanahan revealed that the team is taking things one week at a time.

“It’s always difficult to come in and analyze a loss like that. I thought the guys handled it well though,” he said. “I wanted to show all the spots that, despite how much it felt like we lost, the number of times we had a chance to win.

“I’m not trying to take anything away from Kansas City, but the number of things we can control, the amount of things we can win, which got us close, but it wasn’t enough and we made too many errors.

“And with the turnovers, with some of the things in the redzone, and there’s a lot of things we can do better that can lead to a win. If we don’t correct that stuff, it doesn’t matter who we play. You end up being a .500-type team.”

Full Week 7 results

Away @ home (winners in bold)

Thursday

Denver Broncos 33-10 New Orleans Saints

Sunday

New England Patriots 16-32 Jacksonville Jaguars

Seattle Seahawks 34-14 Atlanta Falcons

Tennessee Titans 10-34 Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals 21-14 Cleveland Browns

Houston Texans 22-24 Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins 10-16 Indianapolis Colts

Detroit Lions 31-29 Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles 28-3 New York Giants

Las Vegas Raiders 15-20 Los Angeles Rams

Carolina Panthers 7-40 Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs 28-18 San Francisco 49ers

New York Jets 15-37 Pittsburgh Steelers

Monday

Baltimore Ravens 41-31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Chargers 15-17 Arizona Cardinals

In light of the intense NFL season, some teams are facing significant challenges. For instance, the Browns are dealing with the season-ending injury of quarterback Deshaun Watson, which could potentially alter their strategy.

Despite the Chiefs' impressive undefeated streak, the NFL scene is filled with potential superpowers, as demonstrated by the fantastic performances of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry of the Ravens, who are currently on a five-game winning streak. This highlights the dynamic nature of the sport, with unexpected twists and turns always around the corner.

Read also: