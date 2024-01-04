Neymar celebrates and Brazil is on the brink

Lionel Messi has become world champion, Cristiano Ronaldo was European champion and Neymar's career with the national team appears to be coming to an end without a major title. Brazilian soccer is in a serious crisis. And for many, Neymar is its symbol.

Neymar is doing what there is no reason for in the Brazilian association and, above all, in the once so glorious national team: He simply celebrates and rejoices. The superstar doesn't let his good mood get the better of him, and the injured Seleção captain counters criticism of his extravagant lifestyle with his latest cruise with a brash and, for many, cheeky mockery. "My condolences to those who weren't there," he wrote on Instagram.

Sympathy for the downfall of the national team and the association would seem more appropriate to some. "The year was marked by chaos behind the scenes, changes of power, stalemates with other organizations and, as if all that wasn't enough, embarrassing results in soccer," wrote the Brazilian sports newspaper "Lance" recently. The national team has set negative records and broken negative taboos.

The portal UOL described the Seleção as "survivors": "Because of its history, the country's great talents and people's passion for the sport. But the truth is, if it had been down to the association alone, it would have died already."

With or without Neymar. With or without the highly talented footballer who, unlike Lionel Messi (world champion with Argentina in 2022) or Cristiano Ronaldo (European champion with Portugal in 2016), failed time and again at the major tournaments. Olympic champion 2016, that's all it was. The German football magazine "Kicker" recently called Neymar a "squandered phenomenon" who had gone from national hero to tragic figure.

FIFA considers suspension

He will continue to miss the upcoming Copa América due to his cruciate ligament and meniscus tear. And whether Brazil will make it to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico should - as things stand - at least work out thanks to the increased field of participants from 32 to 48 teams. The five-time world champions, who aspire to be the number one team in South America at the World Cup finals, are currently only an embarrassing sixth. But there is another reason why things could get really tight.

The focus here is not on Neymar, but on Ednaldo Rodrigues. In July 2023, when Fernando Diniz was announced as interim coach, he announced that Carlo Ancelotti would replace him next summer and take over the national team. However, Rodrigues was removed from office at the beginning of December last year - by a court in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The 69-year-old is accused of irregularities in his election. The court decision in turn called FIFA into action, as the world governing body can punish interference by state bodies in the affairs of its national member associations with a suspension.

Ancelotti's refusal causes ridicule

And it's not that rare. In 2019, Nigeria was hit after the association president was arrested, among others. In 2018, Sierra Leone was suspended after the association's leadership was disempowered by politicians. In 2017, the Pakistani association was suspended because its offices and accounts were under the control of a court-appointed administrator. Just a small selection from recent years.

Officials from FIFA and the continental association Conmebol have already announced their visit to Brazil. They want to check out the situation on the ground. According to the court, new elections are to be organized, but this also counts as interference in the interests of the association, which FIFA can sanction.

The question is: which coach would want to take over the Brazilian national team in such a situation? The newspaper "O Globo" already gleefully listed reactions from the internet that showered the association with scorn and derision after Ancelotti's contract extension at Real Madrid was announced. "Congratulations CBF", was one of the comments.

The record of Diniz, who is also still coach of Fluminense Rio de Janeiro, could hardly be poorer. Of the six games in the World Cup qualifiers, three have been lost in succession. The low point: the 0:1 in the legendary Maracanã against world championship arch-rivals Argentina. The team only managed two wins under Diniz. Only Neymar has reason to celebrate at the moment.

Source: www.ntv.de