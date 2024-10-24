Skip to content
Next year, the Federal Administration is projected to gather a marginally higher tax revenue than initially anticipated.

 and  Viktoria Klein
The collective tax income, encompassing the Federation, individual states, and local municipalities, is experiencing a decrease.
The collective tax income, encompassing the Federation, individual states, and local municipalities, is experiencing a decrease.

Next year, the Federal Administration is projected to gather a marginally higher tax revenue than initially anticipated.

Based on the revised autumn tax forecast, which was released on Thursday, the projected earnings for 2025 have increased by approximately 700 million euros compared to the May forecast. In the words of Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner from the FDP, there's no space for redistributive politics and no fresh spending demands.

The increased earnings can significantly impact the upcoming taxation strategies for 2025. Despite the improved financial situation, Minister Lindner reaffirms his stance against redistributive tax policies and additional spending demands.

