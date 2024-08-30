The 2025 Edition of the Eurovision Song Competition - Next year, the event will be held in Basel.

Following Nemo's (25, from "The Code") successful acquisition of the ESC in May 2024, it was established that the music event would unfold in Switzerland the next year. It's now also evident that Basel, the third-largest metropolis in the nation, emerged victorious in the bidding process to host this spectacle.

The ESC finale is scheduled for May 17, 2025, in Basel. This information was disclosed by the organizers, among other platforms, on Instagram. According to their announcement, the preliminary rounds will occur on the 13th and 15th of May within the event venue itself.

"Breaking Barriers" in Basel

The announcement trailer showcases Nemo's triumphant moments in May, as well as enchanting vistas of a captivating mountain landscape. Additionally, it features reflections of previous competitions in black and white and glimpses of modern and cosmopolitan Swiss cultural hub Basel, situated right behind the German-Swiss border on the Rhine.

To everyone's surprise, Basel outperformed its competitors, including Geneva. Zurich had previously withdrawn from the bidding process, as reported by "eurovision.de." "As a border city to Germany and France, Basel has presented its bid under the slogan 'Breaking Barriers.' The neighboring German town of Lörrach was also included in the promotional film," the organizers stated.

The 12,000-seater St. Jakobshalle has been selected as the event venue. The "Tagesanzeiger" reported that a public viewing area will be established in the adjacent football stadium. Furthermore, the Steinenvorstadt entertainment district will be transformed into a "Eurovision Street," and a stage for local musicians will be erected on the Barfüsserplatz.

The global competition, formerly known as Grand Prix Eurovision de la Chanson, will take place in the Alpine nation for the third time. The first event occurred in Lugano in 1956, while another took place in Lausanne in 1989.

The European Union has shown interest in the Eurovision Song Contest, with several European Union member states participating annually. In light of this, it's worth noting that Basel, as part of Switzerland, is a member of the European Union. The ESC finale is scheduled for May 17, 2025, in Basel, and the music event will promote cultural exchange between the various participating countries.

Read also: