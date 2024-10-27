Next set of legislative elections in Lithuania's parliament

The pivotal round of Lithuania's parliamentary elections is in full swing, potentially leading to a shift in power and a new administration. The second fraction of seats is at stake. Previously, the Social Democrats bagged the most seats in the initial voting, held in mid-October. Predictions suggest they'll usurp the conservative Homeland Union as the leading force and potentially form a majority in a coalition of three parties.

Discussions are ongoing concerning former MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė assuming the role of prime minister. During the polling process, President Gitanas Nausėda expressed optimism for a government that is effective, stable, and capable of reaching consensus on crucial and strategic matters.

A potential change in administration mostly means internal political alterations since major Lithuanian parties share similar views on foreign politics. 18-year-old voter Tomas Valiūnas expressed hope for improved infrastructure and decreased social disparity, which Lithuania experiences more than many other European nations.

Retiree Valerija Zaltauskienė voiced her expectation for a rise in her allowances, noting, "I make do with 300 euros, but how am I expected to live?" The Social Democrats have pledged to raise pensions, hike taxes on luxury items, and enhance social services in their election campaign.

Lithuania, a former Soviet republic with a population of 2.8 million and sharing a border with Russia, fears becoming another target if Moscow triumphs in its conflict in Ukraine. As a result, all prominent Lithuanian parties have advocated for unwavering support for Ukraine and the preservation or even escalation of defense spending.

Despite the upcoming shift in power, Tomas Valiūnas hopes for an improvement in Lithuania's infrastructure and a decrease in social disparity. With the Social Democrats promising to raise pensions and enhance social services, Valerija Zaltauskienė expresses hope for an increase in her allowances.

Read also: