Next former world champion is out - Anderson's comeback countered

The list of former world champions who have to pull out early at the World Darts Championship is growing. After Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith, Gary Anderson is also out.

Two-time world champion Gary Anderson was surprisingly eliminated from the World Darts Championship in the round of 16. The Flying Scotsman, as Anderson is known, lost 3:4 to Brendan Dolan. The Northern Irishman is becoming more and more of a scare for the favorites in London's Alexandra Palace. Just two days earlier, he had defeated the Welsh former champion Gerwyn Price. Dolan is now through to the quarter-finals and can compete again on New Year's Day.

Even a strong comeback after a false start was not enough for the 53-year-old Anderson. The Scot was 2-0 down, then took a 3-2 lead and then lost the remaining two sets. The veteran Anderson made too many mistakes, especially in the seventh set. After his titles in 2015 and 2016, he will not be crowned again for the time being.

Former champion Rob Cross had previously reached the quarter-finals in commanding style. Voltage, as the Englishman Cross is known, won the round of 16 duel against Jonny Clayton (Wales) 4:0 and is aiming for his second title after 2018. He will face England's Chris Dobey in the quarter-finals. The latter had defeated defending champion Michael Smith

Source: www.ntv.de