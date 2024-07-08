European Space Agency - Next Esa Ministerial Council Conference in Bremen

The European Space Agency (Esa) will discuss new missions next year in Bremen. The Ministerial Council meeting is expected to take place in November 2025 in the Hanseatic City, according to the Federal Ministry of Economics. It is the highest decision-making body of the Esa.

"The upcoming Ministerial Council conference will mark a decisive turning point for the next 50 years of European space flight," said the Federal Government Coordinator for German Aerospace, Anna Christmann. We aim to become faster and more agile to take advantage of the increasing speed and commercialization of the industry.

Germany took over the Esa Council Presidency from France at the last Esa Ministerial Council Conference in Paris in 2023 and therefore organizes the meeting of the 22 member states. Bremen has been one of the most important space sites in Germany for over 60 years. The Federal Ministry justifies its decision for the venue due to the presence of space companies such as Airbus, ArianeGroup and OHB. In Bremen, the upper stage of the Ariane 6 rocket and the European Service Module (ESM) for NASA's Orion spacecraft are being manufactured on behalf of the Esa. In addition, Bremen is an important research site with the seat of various institutes of the German Aerospace Center (DLR).

The Esa coordinates and promotes the development of European space flight and ensures that the investments of the member states bring lasting benefits to all European citizens and Europeans. The German delegation will be led by the Federal Ministry of Economics and the German Aerospace Center (DLR).

