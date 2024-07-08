Newspaper: Renovation of Marienburg Castle delayed

The comprehensive renovation of Marienburg south of Hannover may be delayed, according to a media report. The planning phase is expected to end in July 2026, with completion being pushed back to "at the earliest 2031," the Stiftung Schloss Marienburg reportedly told the "Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung" (Monday). During a construction meeting at the end of June, it was reportedly revealed that earlier assessments had been made without "Bauteiloeffnungen" (building openings). Additionally, no plans were found for the roof construction during intensive archive research. However, according to the Lower Saxony Ministry for Science and Culture, the planners are still aiming for a completion date of 2030.

The Foundation Council and the state believe that a purely planning phase until 2026 is not a sensible option, the ministry reportedly stated. Planning and initial, necessary measures should run in parallel, according to the Foundation Council's wishes. The board of trustees has been urged to work with the commissioned companies to "bring measures to accelerate progress." Already begun are measures for slope stabilization, building openings, and inventory surveys, which are necessary for further steps.

According to earlier statements from the ministry, the castle, which stands on a slope, needs to be secured, the building shell needs to be renovated, and the technical equipment needs to be renewed. The renovation work was supposed to begin in the first half of 2024 and was estimated to be completed by 2030. The historical castle at Pattensen attracts great interest as a filming location for the series "Maxton Hall."

During an inspection, a wood-decaying fungus, the house rot, was discovered in large parts of the castle's roof structure. The tourist attraction can no longer be visited due to the damage.

The building openings must first be tendered. Then, in a "first, quickly implementable section," the castle hill at the so-called Loggia can be secured. Additionally, a weather roof should be built for damage prevention, then the structure needs to be repaired, and finally, the roof and windows need to be repaired to close the building shell. Foundation board chairman Ulrich von Jeinsen is working on opening a part of the castle despite the upcoming construction work.

