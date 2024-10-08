Newly-elected Mexican mayor meets an untimely demise merely days into their tenure.

The demise of Alejandro Arcos, who assumed the role of Chilpancingo's mayor on October 1, unfolded shortly after Francisco Tapia, the city government's secretary, met a tragic end due to gunfire. This incident has sparked renewed anxiety regarding safety matters in a country that has recently witnessed its largest and most violent general election to date.

On Monday, newly entered President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed sadness over Arcos' passing and promised her safety team would elucidate their countermeasures to tackle the nation's safety predicament on Tuesday.

Sheinbaum declared, "We'll outline our overall strategy. We'll put extra effort in some states, emphasizing on reinforcement of security, intelligence gathering, and investigation, working hand in hand with the governors."

Chilpancingo serves as the hub of Guerrero, a state famed for its high crime rates and also known for popular tourist destination Acapulco.

State Governor Evelyn Salgado condemned the killing and pledged to bring those responsible to justice. "The entire Guerrero society is grief-stricken over this loss and is filled with rage," Salgado penned down on her platform.

However, the threats against Mexican politicians transcend beyond Guerrero's borders, as was evidenced in the pivotal June 2 election that catapulted Sheinbaum to power.

With 20,000 electoral seats at stake, the amount of bloodshed instigated by individuals endeavoring to manipulate the voting process reached an all-time high.

During the selection phase, at least 34 political hopefuls fell victim to criminal organizations. But the bloodshed did not cease there. Merely hours following Sheinbaum's election, the mayor of a western Mexican town was entertained by gunshots.

According to a report by Integralia Consultants, Mexican criminal organizations specifically target politically charged attacks at the municipal level as mayors can provide them protection via their connections with law enforcement and the local economy.

The report further revealed that criminal gangs often finance election campaigns, intimidating candidates and violently intervening to persuade politicians to align with their interests.

