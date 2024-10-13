Newfoundland ponders over mysterious white forms washing up on the shore.

Over the past few months, beachgoers in Newfoundland have repeatedly stumbled upon odd, white masses. Several theories have been tossed around, but experts have yet to identify the source of these mysterious objects.

According to various news outlets, the masses began turning up back in September, along the southeastern coast. Canadian authorities have since launched an investigation, and curious internet users have been sharing photographs, along with their speculations.

Some have suggested the masses could be a certain type of mushroom, hardened oil, or even the valuable ambergris, a substance produced by sperm whales. Yet, a representative from Environment and Climate Change Canada informed the Canadian newspaper "Globe and Mail" that the substance is not petroleum hydrocarbons, lubricants, biofuels, or biodiesel. A marine biologist from Fisheries and Oceans Canada went even further, dismissing the possibility that it could be a sea sponge. The Canadian environmental ministry in Ottawa also echoed this sentiment, ruling out anything from the group of hydrocarbons, like petroleum, motor oil, bioethanol, or biodiesel.

Abundant Discoveries

Local environmental activist Stan Tobin told the British BBC that these masses resemble the dough for "Toutons," a popular, deep-fried regional treat. Tobin claimed to have discovered hundreds of these masses—the majority about 15 centimeters in diameter.

Initially, Tobin thought the masses could be altered Styrofoam influenced by saltwater and sunlight. He reported his findings to the coast guard, who later ruled out Styrofoam as the likely foundation for the masses. Now, Tobin suspects that pollution is the root cause, a mystery he believes only the polluters can solve.

Researchers at Dalhousie University's Oceanography Department have shown interest in analyzing these unusual sea masses, hoping their findings could contribute to future research in the sea. Despite the discarded hypotheses, the true origin of these mysterious objects still remains elusive, fueling the curiosity of marine scientists worldwide.

