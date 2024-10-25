Newcomer Heidenheim makes its debut on the global stage.

In the Conference League, 1. FC Heidenheim encounters its second tough test in Cyprus. This assignment is quite challenging. Yet, the Heidenheim squad manages to score the decisive goal early in the game and successfully fends off the hosts' onslaught.

FC Heidenheim continues its victorious Europe journey with another success. Under the guidance of Frank Schmidt, the team clinched a 1-0 (1-0) win against Paphos FC from Cyprus on Thursday. This victory marks their second in two Conference League matches, bringing them significantly closer to the knockout round.

Heidenheim's captain, Patrick Mainka (25.), securely netted the vital away goal, following their initial victory against Olimpija Ljubljana (2-1). Despite losing four out of their last five league matches, the team from the Ostalb region can now look forward to progressing further towards the round of 16 on November 7th against the traditional Scottish club Heart of Midlothian.

Paphos slightly dominated the game

Due to their stadium not meeting UEFA standards, the Cypriots played their home games in a nearby community of Kolossi. It was there the hosts had the initial opportunity, with their captain Jairo (10.) narrowly missing the goal with a powerful shot. However, Heidenheim regained control of the game, with Mikkel Kaufmann (22.) striking the bar with a sharp pass from Marnon Busch, before Mainka scored shortly thereafter.

In the second half, Paphos emerged stronger. Jairo (48.) posed a threat with a powerful header, while Heidenheim's goalkeeper Kevin Müller made a noteworthy save against Jonathan Silva (51.). Tim Siersleben (58.) thwarted Paphos' most intense pressure phase with a powerful header, despite the hosts having a slight advantage in possession.

