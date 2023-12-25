Animals - Newborn rhino at Augsburg Zoo

A rhinoceros has been born at Augsburg Zoo. The newborn is said to have been born over two weeks ago, Augsburg Zoo announced in its newsletter. The zoo describes the young rhino's development as "very promising". The mother, however, is not very approachable when it comes to suckling. Apart from that, her maternal instincts are said to be present.

