New Zealand experiences its initial naval defeat post World War II.

During an exploration assignment in the South Pacific, a roughly 6000-ton exploration vessel belonging to the New Zealand Navy faced hardships, caught fire, and ultimately sank. The vessel was carrying a team of 75 personnel. The rescue operation proved to be complex.

News broke out that a New Zealand naval ship named "HMNZS Manawanui" encountered difficulties and struck the seabed in the early hours of October 6, off the coast of Samoa. Fortunately, the entire 75-member crew and passengers were safely evacuated using lifeboats the previous night, without any reported injuries or missing persons.

The vessel was conducting underwater surveying activities, which involved measuring depth and other ocean conditions. The area had not been surveyed this extensively since 1987, as stated by BBC. The reasons behind the accident remain unclear as per the New Zealand military. At around 6:40 AM local time on Sunday, the ship was tilting heavily and billowing smoke could be seen emanating from it. By 9 AM, it was evident that the ship had turned turtle and sank.

Defense Minister Judith Collins remarked at a press conference, as reported by BBC, "This is an unfortunate day for the navy." She added, "Everyone made it out," praising the crew's professionalism, training, and courage.

Difficult Rescue Situation

According to the military, various vessels of "HMNZS Manawanui" attempted to aid in the rescue operations. New Zealand's air force dispatched a Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft toward Samoa. Rescue workers were contending against currents and winds that were pushing lifeboats and small boats towards the reefs. The treacherous sea conditions further complicated the rescue operations.

An eye-witness told Reuters news agency, "Upon reaching the bay, we saw the ship without any smoke. Within fifteen minutes, fires and smoke ensued. Shortly thereafter, it sank."

As per BBC, the "HMNZS Manawanui" is the first naval ship of New Zealand to run aground accidentally since its involvement in World War II naval battles. There are also ships that have been intentionally sunk, such as creating artificial reefs or dive wrecks.

According to the New Zealand military, the "HMNZS Manawanui" was constructed in 2003 by Myklebust Verft AS. Following acquisition, it was delivered to the New Zealand military in 2019 and put into service. It measures 84.7 meters in length and weighs approximately 5741 tons in terms of displacement.

The rescue operation was overseen by The Commission, established to investigate the causes of the vessel's distress. Despite the challenges, The Commission commended the quick thinking and skill of the crew and rescue teams in safely evacuating all personnel.

Following the incident, The Commission announced plans to review the vessel's safety protocols and emergency procedures to prevent such incidents in the future.

