New Zealand airport implements restriction on hug duration.

At a New Zealand airport, a bizarre rule has caught everyone's attention: Passengers in the drop-off zone of Dunedin Airport are now only allowed to hug for a maximum of three minutes. The sign advises for longer embraces to move to the parking lot. This unusual regulation has left some travelers and their companions less than thrilled.

An eye-catching sign at the airport has been making rounds on social media. It indicates that travelers can only engage in hugs for a maximum duration of three minutes before they need to relocate to the parking lot for extended contact. Although waiting times are commonplace at airports, the limited time frame is usually not conveyed in such an amusing manner.

A representative from the airport explained that the signage aligns with the airport's branding, which involves conveying messages in a humorous and quirky manner. However, not everyone shares the same enthusiasm for the hug limit. Some have voiced their disapproval, labeling the regulation as "inhuman." Others have joined the campaign for "#UnlimitedCuddlingForAll," while yet others joked about wanting at least four minutes. Many were also puzzled as to why the airport still offers free parking.

The controversial signs have sparked headlines globally, much to the delight of their creators, who announced their reception on Facebook. In fact, the reason behind the change was to improve traffic flow and safety around the terminal in late September. The signs were put up to ensure as many people as possible had the opportunity for a final goodbye, before the three-minute limit applied. Another sign states: "Goodbyes are hard, so hurry up. Maximum three minutes."

Study: A 20-second hug can do the trick

Daniel De Bono, the airport's general manager, highlighted that airports have traditionally been "hotbeds of emotion," and cited a study that suggests a hug lasting for just 20 seconds can result in the release of oxytocin, often referred to as the "love hormone." In light of this research, it would be beneficial for everyone to embrace briefly and intensely. De Bono pointed out that the signs are merely meant to add some humor to the situation, even though they've caused quite a stir and encouraged plenty of discussion.

For Dunedin, the city itself, the signs may serve as a marketing golden ticket. Usually, the second-largest city on the South Island, with around 135,000 inhabitants, does not rank among New Zealand's top tourist destinations. Yet, Dunedin has its charm: it boasts many historic buildings, a scenic harbor, and the Otago Peninsula, known for its stunning landscapes, albatross colonies, kea parrots, and rare yellow-eyed penguins.

