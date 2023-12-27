Artificial intelligence - "New York Times" sues OpenAI and Microsoft over ChatGPT

The New York Times has become the first major American newspaper to sue the software companies OpenAI and Microsoft over their AI chatbot ChatGPT. The paper accuses the companies of using knowledge from millions of articles to feed ChatGPT and thus build a business at the expense of the New York Times.

"The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold them liable for the billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages they owe the Times for unlawfully copying and using the uniquely valuable works," the statement of claim reads.

The abbreviation AI stands for artificial intelligence, which refers to methods of transferring human thought processes to computers. A chatbot is a text dialog system based on a computer program.

AI hype between utopia and dystopia

Just over a year ago, the software company OpenAI, which receives significant support from Microsoft, caused a sensation with its AI chatbot. ChatGPT fueled the hype surrounding artificial intelligence with expectations of a digital land of milk and honey for everyone, including fears of the extinction of humanity. As a result, OpenAI became the most important start-up in the world with an estimated value of 80 billion dollars - a company that could change the world and put tech heavyweights such as Google and the Facebook group Meta in a tight spot.

Users can communicate freely with ChatGPT and, for example, distribute tasks or request knowledge - they then receive answers that are often hardly any different from human ones. OpenAI has fed ChatGPT with almost all the knowledge on the Internet. From forum entries, company websites and scripts to journalistic articles. TheNew York Times is now hoping for compensation. It is not impossible that a successful lawsuit could find many imitators in the media industry.

